Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/04 12:11:31 pm
312.1 GBp   +0.81%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

10/04/2018 | 11:23am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

03/10/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchases

372,736

3.1220 GBP

3.0620 GBP

10p ordinary

Sales

311,193

3.1100 GBP

3.0620 GBP

CDI

Purchases

13,483

5.6900 AUD

5.6900 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

94

3.0741GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

135

3.0960GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

254

3.1240GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,045

3.0800GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,329

3.0960GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

2,539

3.0869GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

2,877

3.1240GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

3,650

3.1240GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,402

3.0990GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,707

3.0750GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,843

3.0899GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

5,118

3.0836GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

6,001

3.0857GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

6,874

3.0688GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

14,125

3.0682GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1

3.1040GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

99

3.1040GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

6,781

3.1240GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

112,655

3.0827GBP

CDI

Swap

Long

6

5.6495AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

1,160

5.6231AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

3,549

5.6469AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

4,550

5.6681AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

4,550

5.6720AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

7,135

5.6278AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

97,317

5.6720AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

116,422

5.6681AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

6

5.6495AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,160

5.6231AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

3,549

5.6469AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

3,552

5.6400AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

3,552

5.6400AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

4,550

5.6681AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

4,550

5.6720AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

6,794

5.6293AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

6,794

5.6293AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

7,135

5.6278AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

9,628

5.6424AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

9,628

5.6424AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

97,317

5.6720AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

116,422

5.6681AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

04/10/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:22:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 021 M
EBIT 2018 312 M
Net income 2018 11,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 225,07
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 2 743 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-8.86%3 549
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.57%386 636
BANK OF AMERICA1.63%299 647
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%287 565
WELLS FARGO-13.22%253 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%228 119
