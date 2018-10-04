CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc-Amendment

AMENDMENT

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Deutsche Bank AG London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 21/09/2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received GBP Lowest price per unit paid/received GBP 10p ordinary Purchases 445,702 3.3580 3.2720 10p ordinary Sales 577,042 3.3180 3.2720

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary Swap Long 4 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 4 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 6 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 6 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 9 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 9 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 10 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 13 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 14 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 17 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 17 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 24 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 26 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 30 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 31 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 32 3.2953GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 33 3.2982GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 34 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 42 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 43 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 44 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 48 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 56 3.2950GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 58 3.2954GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 80 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 82 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 83 3.2954GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 83 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 86 3.2984GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 87 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 89 3.2952GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 89 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 95 3.2917GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 101 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 107 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 122 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 159 3.2955GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 164 3.2983GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 196 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 226 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 233 3.2981GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 258 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 261 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 280 3.2957GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 289 3.2954GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 356 3.2950GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 388 3.2955GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 421 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 520 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 550 3.2985GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 556 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 993 3.2955GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,003 3.2955GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,004 3.2835GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,034 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,069 3.2955GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,143 3.3180GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,231 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,314 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,406 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,422 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,517 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 2,563 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 4,690 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 4,857 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 4,942 3.2959GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 6,855 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 7,753 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 11,793 3.2931GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 13,596 3.2849GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 14,273 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 29,020 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 30,323 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 31,425 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 44,033 3.2923GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 48,177 3.3005GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 75,486 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 2 3.3580GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 4 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 5 3.4061GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 8 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 12 3.3000GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 20 3.3000GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 22 3.2948GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 25 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 26 3.2982GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 28 3.2890GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 35 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 36 3.2850GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 38 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 43 3.2984GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 44 3.2915GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 52 3.2891GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 53 3.2950GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 59 3.2938GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 65 3.2985GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 70 3.2974GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 72 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 72 3.2851GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 91 3.2922GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 91 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 96 3.2845GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 101 3.2843GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 115 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 117 3.2965GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 122 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 123 3.2938GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 129 3.2969GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 150 3.2932GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 153 3.2925GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 154 3.2924GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 160 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 176 3.2901GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 188 3.2896GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 309 3.2950GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 380 3.2953GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 411 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 463 3.2986GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 619 3.2848GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 669 3.2954GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 679 3.2889GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 689 3.2847GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 716 3.2964GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 734 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 756 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 827 3.2783GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 870 3.2936GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,065 3.2925GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,093 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,143 3.2901GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,151 3.2935GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,593 3.2940GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,701 3.2978GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 2,277 3.2801GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 2,892 3.2900GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 3,087 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 3,399 3.2936GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 3,580 3.2950GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 4,996 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 5,097 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 6,947 3.3103GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 8,483 3.3050GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 17,286 3.2936GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 20,679 3.2970GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 128,392 3.3103GBP CDI Swap Long 11 5.9900AUD CDI Swap Long 56 5.9900AUD CDI Swap Long 381 5.9706AUD CDI Swap Long 1,434 5.9877AUD CDI Swap Long 4,771 5.9807AUD CDI Swap Long 13,429 5.9731AUD CDI Swap Long 50,065 5.9915AUD CDI Swap Short 11 5.9900AUD CDI Swap Short 56 5.9900AUD CDI Swap Short 381 5.9706AUD CDI Swap Short 1,012 5.9808AUD CDI Swap Short 1,012 5.9808AUD CDI Swap Short 1,434 5.9877AUD CDI Swap Short 4,771 5.9807AUD CDI Swap Short 13,429 5.9731AUD CDI Swap Short 50,065 5.9915AUD

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 04/10/2018 Contact name: Jasim Baloch Telephone number: 0121 407 9093

