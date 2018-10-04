Log in
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc-Amendment

10/04/2018 | 11:23am CEST

AMENDMENT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

21/09/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received

GBP

10p ordinary

Purchases

445,702

3.3580

3.2720

10p ordinary

Sales

577,042

3.3180

3.2720

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

6

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

6

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

9

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

9

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

10

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

13

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

14

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

17

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

17

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

24

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

26

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

30

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

31

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

32

3.2953GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

33

3.2982GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

34

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

42

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

43

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

44

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

48

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

56

3.2950GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

58

3.2954GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

80

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

82

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

83

3.2954GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

83

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

86

3.2984GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

87

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

89

3.2952GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

89

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

95

3.2917GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

101

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

107

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

122

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

159

3.2955GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

164

3.2983GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

196

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

226

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

233

3.2981GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

258

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

261

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

280

3.2957GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

289

3.2954GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

356

3.2950GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

388

3.2955GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

421

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

520

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

550

3.2985GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

556

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

993

3.2955GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,003

3.2955GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,004

3.2835GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,034

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,069

3.2955GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,143

3.3180GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,231

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,314

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,406

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,422

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,517

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

2,563

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,690

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,857

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

4,942

3.2959GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

6,855

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

7,753

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

11,793

3.2931GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

13,596

3.2849GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

14,273

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

29,020

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

30,323

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

31,425

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

44,033

3.2923GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

48,177

3.3005GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

75,486

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

2

3.3580GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

4

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

5

3.4061GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

8

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

12

3.3000GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

20

3.3000GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

22

3.2948GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

25

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

26

3.2982GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

28

3.2890GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

35

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

36

3.2850GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

38

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

43

3.2984GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

44

3.2915GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

52

3.2891GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

53

3.2950GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

59

3.2938GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

65

3.2985GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

70

3.2974GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

72

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

72

3.2851GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

91

3.2922GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

91

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

96

3.2845GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

101

3.2843GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

115

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

117

3.2965GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

122

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

123

3.2938GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

129

3.2969GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

150

3.2932GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

153

3.2925GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

154

3.2924GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

160

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

176

3.2901GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

188

3.2896GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

309

3.2950GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

380

3.2953GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

411

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

463

3.2986GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

619

3.2848GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

669

3.2954GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

679

3.2889GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

689

3.2847GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

716

3.2964GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

734

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

756

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

827

3.2783GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

870

3.2936GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,065

3.2925GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,093

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,143

3.2901GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,151

3.2935GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,593

3.2940GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,701

3.2978GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

2,277

3.2801GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

2,892

3.2900GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

3,087

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

3,399

3.2936GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

3,580

3.2950GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

4,996

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

5,097

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

6,947

3.3103GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

8,483

3.3050GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

17,286

3.2936GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

20,679

3.2970GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

128,392

3.3103GBP

CDI

Swap

Long

11

5.9900AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

56

5.9900AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

381

5.9706AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

1,434

5.9877AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

4,771

5.9807AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

13,429

5.9731AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

50,065

5.9915AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

11

5.9900AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

56

5.9900AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

381

5.9706AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,012

5.9808AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,012

5.9808AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,434

5.9877AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

4,771

5.9807AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

13,429

5.9731AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

50,065

5.9915AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

04/10/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:22:04 UTC



