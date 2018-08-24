Log in
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
CYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG plc
PU
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

08/24/2018 | 11:27am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

23 AUGUST 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

7,703

5.9550 AUD

5.9300 AUD

CDI

SALES

7,703

5.9600 AUD

5.9250 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

498,112

3.4080 GBP

3.3620 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

245,868

3.3960 GBP

3.3680 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

76

3.3680 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

21,754

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

60,864

3.3752 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

27,509

3.3772 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

51,088

3.3772 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.3700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

3.3720 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8

3.3725 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8

3.3725 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

40

3.3727 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

76

3.3728 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

44

3.3729 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3

3.3730 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,771

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,171

3.3742 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,172

3.3742 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,791

3.3742 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,914

3.3742 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

240

3.3744 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

67

3.3744 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

22

3.3750 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

100

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

631

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

178

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

199

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

117

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

105

3.3751 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13

3.3753 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7

3.3757 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,047

3.3757 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,258

3.3757 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,479

3.3757 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

3.3760 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,201

3.3762 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14,920

3.3762 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

41

3.3763 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

77

3.3763 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,154

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,653

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,028

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

677

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

131

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

605

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31

3.3764 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

88

3.3772 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,695

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,235

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,897

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

76

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

686

3.3780 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

325

3.3780 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,300

3.3781 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

101

3.3781 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

192

3.3781 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

26,300

3.3785 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,729

3.3785 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

48

3.3787 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,811

3.3787 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

492

3.3789 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,190

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,857

3.3794 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,876

3.3794 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,557

3.3794 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

403

3.3794 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,071

3.3795 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,748

3.3796 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,241

3.3796 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

197

3.3796 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

360

3.3797 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

370

3.3800 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

206

3.3804 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31,091

3.3829 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

31

3.3845 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,287

3.3851 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

152

3.3859 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

167

3.3860 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

287

3.3860 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14

3.3864 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

24

3.3866 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

345

3.3920 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10

3.3940 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

91

3.3942 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

86

3.3943 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

591

3.3943 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

660

3.3943 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,125

3.3943 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

46

3.3943 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

196

3.3946 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,193

3.3961 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,115

3.3969 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,246

3.3994 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

94

3.4029 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

87

3.4029 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

583

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,112

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

652

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

189

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

49

3.4030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,136

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,252,165

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,847

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,346,902

3.3740 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

24 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:26:04 UTC
