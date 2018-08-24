CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 23 AUGUST 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 7,703 5.9550 AUD 5.9300 AUD CDI SALES 7,703 5.9600 AUD 5.9250 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 498,112 3.4080 GBP 3.3620 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 245,868 3.3960 GBP 3.3680 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 76 3.3680 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 21,754 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 60,864 3.3752 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 27,509 3.3772 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 51,088 3.3772 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.3700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 3.3720 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8 3.3725 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8 3.3725 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 40 3.3727 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 76 3.3728 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 44 3.3729 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3 3.3730 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,771 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,171 3.3742 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,172 3.3742 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,791 3.3742 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,914 3.3742 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 240 3.3744 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 67 3.3744 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 22 3.3750 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 100 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 631 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 178 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 199 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 117 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 105 3.3751 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 13 3.3753 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 7 3.3757 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,047 3.3757 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,258 3.3757 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,479 3.3757 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 3.3760 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,201 3.3762 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,920 3.3762 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 41 3.3763 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 77 3.3763 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,154 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,653 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,028 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 677 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 131 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 605 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 31 3.3764 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 88 3.3772 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,695 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,235 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,897 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 76 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 686 3.3780 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 325 3.3780 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,300 3.3781 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 101 3.3781 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 192 3.3781 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 26,300 3.3785 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,729 3.3785 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 48 3.3787 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,811 3.3787 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 492 3.3789 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,190 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,857 3.3794 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,876 3.3794 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,557 3.3794 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 403 3.3794 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,071 3.3795 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,748 3.3796 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,241 3.3796 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 197 3.3796 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 360 3.3797 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 370 3.3800 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 206 3.3804 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 31,091 3.3829 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 31 3.3845 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,287 3.3851 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 152 3.3859 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 167 3.3860 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 287 3.3860 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 14 3.3864 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 24 3.3866 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 345 3.3920 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10 3.3940 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 91 3.3942 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 86 3.3943 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 591 3.3943 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 660 3.3943 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,125 3.3943 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 46 3.3943 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 196 3.3946 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,193 3.3961 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,115 3.3969 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,246 3.3994 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 94 3.4029 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 87 3.4029 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 583 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,112 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 652 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 189 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 49 3.4030 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 5,136 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,252,165 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,847 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,346,902 3.3740 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 24 AUGUST 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.