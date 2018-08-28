CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 24 AUGUST 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings UK plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 6,482 5.9573 AUD 5.9400 AUD CDI SALES 6,482 5.9750 AUD 5.9350 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 210,036 3.3940 GBP 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 182,602 3.3860 GBP 3.3720 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,604 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12,844 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,400 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 897 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 13,442 3.3770 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,668 3.3789 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 54,161 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 43,365 3.3797 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 23,350 3.3798 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 72,031 3.3839 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 4,600 3.3842 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 327 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 710 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 12,302 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 374 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,462 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 418 3.3610 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 726 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 54 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 103 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9 3.3740 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2 3.3750 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3 3.3766 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 7 3.3771 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 33 3.3772 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 75 3.3773 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 80 3.3773 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 7,283 3.3775 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,600 3.3775 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 36 3.3777 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 9 3.3777 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 66 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 38 3.3778 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 60 3.3780 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 3.3780 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 6 3.3783 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 189 3.3784 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 177 3.3784 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 17,201 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,455 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 32,790 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,715 3.3790 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,076 3.3797 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1 3.3800 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,000 3.3800 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,017 3.3800 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,822 3.3800 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 30,947 3.3808 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,801 3.3811 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,994 3.3811 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,699 3.3813 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,134 3.3813 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 123 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 232 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,463 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,791 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 84 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 359 3.3816 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 182 3.3817 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 16,914 3.3820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,367 3.3822 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 17,319 3.3823 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 26 3.3830 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 104 3.3830 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 482 3.3830 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 769 3.3830 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 403 3.3831 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 451 3.3831 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 170 3.3831 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 64 3.3831 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 34 3.3832 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 4,247 3.3833 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,095 3.3833 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 668 3.3833 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 353 3.3834 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,036 3.3835 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 268 3.3835 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 32 3.3862 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 40 3.3862 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 192 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 511 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 873 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 117 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 547 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 458 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 72 3.3863 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 484 3.3894 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 924 3.3894 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 77 3.3894 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 40 3.3897 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 327 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 327 3.3900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 30 3.3933 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,346,902 3.3840 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 7,281 3.3840 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,136 3.3840 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,341,661 3.3840 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 28 AUGUST 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

