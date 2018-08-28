Log in
CYBG (CYBG)
08/24 05:35:15 pm
338.4 GBp   +0.30%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

08/28/2018 | 02:22am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

24 AUGUST 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings UK plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

6,482

5.9573 AUD

5.9400 AUD

CDI

SALES

6,482

5.9750 AUD

5.9350 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

210,036

3.3940 GBP

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

182,602

3.3860 GBP

3.3720 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,604

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12,844

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,400

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

897

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13,442

3.3770 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,668

3.3789 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

54,161

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

43,365

3.3797 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

23,350

3.3798 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

72,031

3.3839 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,600

3.3842 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

327

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

710

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,302

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

374

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,462

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

418

3.3610 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

726

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

54

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

103

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9

3.3740 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2

3.3750 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3

3.3766 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7

3.3771 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

33

3.3772 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

75

3.3773 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

80

3.3773 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,283

3.3775 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,600

3.3775 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

36

3.3777 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9

3.3777 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

66

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

38

3.3778 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

60

3.3780 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

3.3780 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6

3.3783 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

189

3.3784 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

177

3.3784 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

17,201

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,455

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

32,790

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,715

3.3790 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,076

3.3797 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1

3.3800 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,000

3.3800 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,017

3.3800 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,822

3.3800 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

30,947

3.3808 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,801

3.3811 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,994

3.3811 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,699

3.3813 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,134

3.3813 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

123

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

232

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,463

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,791

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

84

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

359

3.3816 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

182

3.3817 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

16,914

3.3820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,367

3.3822 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

17,319

3.3823 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

26

3.3830 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

104

3.3830 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

482

3.3830 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

769

3.3830 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

403

3.3831 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

451

3.3831 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

170

3.3831 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

64

3.3831 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

34

3.3832 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,247

3.3833 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,095

3.3833 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

668

3.3833 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

353

3.3834 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,036

3.3835 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

268

3.3835 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

32

3.3862 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

40

3.3862 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

192

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

511

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

873

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

117

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

547

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

458

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

72

3.3863 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

484

3.3894 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

924

3.3894 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

77

3.3894 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

40

3.3897 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

327

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

327

3.3900 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

30

3.3933 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,346,902

3.3840 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

7,281

3.3840 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,136

3.3840 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,341,661

3.3840 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

28 AUGUST 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
