CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 18 SEPTEMBER 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received CDI PURCHASES 3,450 6.0500 AUD 6.0150 AUD CDI SALES 3,450 6.0395 AUD 6.0150 AUD 10p ordinary PURCHASES 560,126 3.3200 GBP 3.2800 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 1,039,775 3.3200 GBP 3.2800 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 134,508 3.2900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 82 3.2921 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 232 3.3006 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 85 3.3048 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 24 3.3048 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 38 3.3048 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 18 3.3048 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,351 3.3049 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,099 3.3051 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 34,598 3.3057 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,269 3.3060 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 350,000 3.3060 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 929 3.3066 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 31 3.3077 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 147,470 3.3079 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 8,800 3.3083 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 49 3.3093 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,325 3.3099 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 24 3.3100 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 37 3.3137 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 47 3.3146 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,487 3.3394 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 29,167 3.2934 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,210 3.2935 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,110 3.2961 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,323 3.2978 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 727 3.3040 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,581 3.3040 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 600 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,400 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,500 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,300 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 400 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,100 3.3056 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 248 3.3077 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 676 3.3087 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,064 3.3094 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,358 3.3106 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,675 3.3110 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,583 3.3110 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,501 3.3116 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 820 3.3123 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,283 3.3129 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 18,902 3.3129 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,286,737 3.2900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 21,219 3.2900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 16,555 3.2900 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,303,206 3.2900 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 19 SEPTEMBER 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

