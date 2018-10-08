Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG (CYBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 05:30:00 pm
304.3 GBp   -0.88%
06:23pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc
PU
03:43pCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
12:38pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section 2(a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

01 OCTOBER 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings UK plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

CDI

PURCHASES

281,493

5.8550 AUD

5.8350 AUD

CDI

SALES

281,493

5.8550 AUD

5.8431 AUD

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

351,772

3.2220 GBP

3.1920 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

739,043

3.2560 GBP

3.1900 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

52,120

3.2023 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

28,065

3.2024 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

14,092

3.2030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

26,342

3.2030 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

20

3.2040 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

125

3.2044 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

104,440

3.2045 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

116,594

3.2045 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

89

3.2053 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

235

3.2062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

377

3.2062 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,669

3.2068 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,420

3.2068 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

797

3.2074 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

38

3.2076 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,642

3.2109 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

945

3.2109 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

344

3.2119 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,467

3.2121 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

4,159

3.2135 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,200

3.2140 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,277

3.2174 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

104

3.2175 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,150

3.2193 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,141

3.2555 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

26,586

3.1960 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,510

3.1980 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12,973

3.1985 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

106

3.2028 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

907

3.2028 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

297

3.2052 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,800

3.2074 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,685

3.2080 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,100

3.2120 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

7,792

3.2120 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,277

3.2120 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,200

3.2120 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,118

3.2157 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,518,621

3.1960 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

8,953

3.1960 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,537

3.1960 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,541,418

3.1960 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

08 OCTOBER 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 16:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
06:23pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc
PU
03:43pCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
12:38pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG plc
PU
12:38pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG PLC
PU
12:03pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
11:18aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
11:18aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
11:13aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC
PU
11:13aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
08:08aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 021 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 13,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 184,67
P/E ratio 2019 13,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 2 720 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-9.63%3 694
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.18%385 225
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%301 945
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%285 668
WELLS FARGO-12.33%256 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%221 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.