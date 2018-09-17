Log in
CYBG : Form 8 (DD) -

09/17/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL MARKETS PTY LTD

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG PLC

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Advisor to VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

14 September 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

10p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

0

0.00

0

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

5,756,916

0.64

4,660,268

0.52

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

5,756,916

0.64

4,660,268

0.52

Class of relevant security:

DRs

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

4,399,614

0.49

5,508,417

0.62

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

0

0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

4,399,614

0.49

5,508,417

0.62

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (included traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected advisor

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

DR

Purchases

14,983

6.1097 AUD

6.1012 AUD

DR

Sales

46,288

6.1000 AUD

6.1000 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

DR

SWAP

Increasing a short position

594

6.0900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

1,994

6.1000 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

44,294

6.1000 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

7,830

6.1012 AUD

DR

SWAP

Increasing a short position

86

6.1100 AUD

DR

SWAP

Increasing a short position

6,473

6.1115 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

79,521

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

5,688

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

573

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

79,521

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

153,778

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

79,521

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

6

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

8,929

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

8,929

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

5,688

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

8,929

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

8,929

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

573

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

573

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

5,688

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

79,521

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

6

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

153,778

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

153,778

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

6

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

5,688

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

6

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

153,778

6.1200 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

573

6.1200 AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

YES

Date of disclosure:

17 September 2018

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (SBL)

DETAILS OF SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING AND

FINANCIAL COLLATERAL ARRANGEMENTS BY

PARTIES TO AN OFFER AND PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT

Note 5(l) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:

GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL MARKETS PTY LTD

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

CYBG PLC

2. SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING/FINANCIAL COLLATERAL POSITIONS

Class of relevant security:

DRs

Number

%

Securities borrowed:

1,119,818

0.12

Securities lent (including securities subject to a security financial collateral arrangement with right of use or a title transfer collateral arrangement):

0

0.00

Details of borrowed relevant securities which have been either on-lent or sold do not need to be disclosed.

3. SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING/FINANCIAL COLLATERAL TRANSACTIONS

Class of relevant security

Nature of transaction

e.g. securities lending/borrowing, delivery/receipt of recalled securities, entering into financial collateral arrangement with right of use, entering into title transfer collateral arrangement etc.

Number of securities

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code'sdisclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:02:02 UTC
