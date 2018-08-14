CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN
CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY
INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Bank of America, N.A., Proprietary - Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
(b)
Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
CYBG PLC
(d)
Status of person making the disclosure: e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)
Advisor to - Virgin Money Holdings UK PLC
(e)
Date dealing undertaken:
13/08/2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
NO
2.
POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Common - GB00BD6GN030
Interests
Short Positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
705,000
0.08%
31,076
0.004 %
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
0
0%
673,924
0.076%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
0
0%
0
0 %
TOTAL:
705,000
0.08%
705,000
0.08%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or
agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental
Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b)
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation towhich subscription right exists:
N/A
Details, including nature of the rightsconcerned and relevant percentages:
N/A
3.
DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated..
(i)
Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number ofsecurities
Price per unit
CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7
Purchase
3,346
6.16 AUD
CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7
Sale
3,346
6.15 AUD
(ii)
Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/sales
Total number of securities
Highest priceper unit paid/received
Lowest priceper unit paid/received
CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7
Purchase
3,346
6.16 AUD
6.16 AUD
CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7
Sale
3,346
6.15 AUD
6.15 AUD
(b)
Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class ofrelevant security
Product descriptione.g. CFD
Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing along/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(a)
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no suchagreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
none
(b)
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
none
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
No
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
14/08/2018
Contact name:
Harshini Gopa
Telephone number:
+44207 996 3410
