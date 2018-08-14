CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC

FORM 8 (DD) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN

CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY

INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') (a) Full name of discloser: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

- Bank of America, N.A., Proprietary

- Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG PLC (d) Status of person making the disclosure:

CYBG PLC (d) Status of person making the disclosure:

Advisor to - Virgin Money Holdings UK PLC (e) Date dealing undertaken: 13/08/2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Common - GB00BD6GN030 Interests Short Positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled: 705,000 0.08% 31,076 0.004 % (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0% 673,924 0.076% (3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0% 0 0 % TOTAL: 705,000 0.08% 705,000 0.08%

TOTAL: 705,000 0.08% 705,000 0.08%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental

Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated..

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Purchase 3,346 6.16 AUD CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Sale 3,346 6.15 AUD

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit

paid/received Lowest price per unit

paid/received CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Purchase 3,346 6.16 AUD 6.16 AUD CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Sale 3,346 6.15 AUD 6.15 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. CFD Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a

long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Swaps Short 3,346 6.16 AUD CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7 Swaps Long 3,346 6.149 AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of

securities to which option relates Exercise price

per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Exercising/exercised

against Number of securities Exercise Price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' none

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) No Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 14/08/2018 Contact name: Harshini Gopa Telephone number: +44207 996 3410