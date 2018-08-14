Log in
CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG (CYBG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/14 12:21:19 pm
350.7 GBp   +0.54%
11:36aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC
PU
08/13CYBG : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
08/13CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of CYBG plc
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC

0
08/14/2018 | 11:36am CEST

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN
CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY
INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

(a)

Full name of discloser:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Bank of America, N.A., Proprietary
- Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG PLC

(d)

Status of person making the disclosure:
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Advisor to - Virgin Money Holdings UK PLC

(e)

Date dealing undertaken:

13/08/2018

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

Common - GB00BD6GN030

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

705,000

0.08%

31,076

0.004 %

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0%

673,924

0.076%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0%

0

0 %

TOTAL:

705,000

0.08%

705,000

0.08%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or
agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental
Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b)

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3.

DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated..

(i)

Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Purchase

3,346

6.16 AUD

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Sale

3,346

6.15 AUD

(ii)

Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit
paid/received

Lowest price per unit
paid/received

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Purchase

3,346

6.16 AUD

6.16 AUD

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Sale

3,346

6.15 AUD

6.15 AUD

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. CFD

Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Swaps

Short

3,346

6.16 AUD

CDI - ISIN AU000000CYB7

Swaps

Long

3,346

6.149 AUD

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of
securities to which option relates

Exercise price
per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Exercising/exercised
against

Number of securities

Exercise Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no suchagreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

none

(b)

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

none

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

No

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

14/08/2018

Contact name:

Harshini Gopa

Telephone number:

+44207 996 3410

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's
dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:35:02 UTC
