CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG PLC- Amendment

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL MARKETS PTY LTD (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG PLC (d) Status of person making the disclosure: e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) Advisor to VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC (e) Date dealing undertaken: 26 September 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 0 0.00 0 0.00 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 8,462,901 0.95 3,238,768 0.36 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 8,462,901 0.95 3,238,768 0.36

Class of relevant security: DRs Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 615,728 0.06 5,596,897 0.63 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 615,728 0.06 5,596,897 0.63

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected advisor

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received DR Purchases 9,345 5.9066 AUD 5.8800 AUD DR Sales 1,649,144 5.9050 AUD 5.8800 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit DR SWAP Opening a short position 6 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 79,521 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 153,778 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 153,778 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 6 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 79,521 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 5,688 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 573 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 573 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 573 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Increasing a long position 1,642,217 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 5,688 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 1,642,217 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 153,778 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 439 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 8,929 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 8,929 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 79,521 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 5,688 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 8,929 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 6 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 439 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 5,688 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 1,642,217 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 79,521 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 6 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 573 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 8,929 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 153,778 5.8800 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 6,927 5.9050 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 439 5.9066 AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) YES

Date of disclosure: 12 October 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (SBL)

DETAILS OF SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING AND

FINANCIAL COLLATERAL ARRANGEMENTS BY

PARTIES TO AN OFFER AND PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT

Note 5(l) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCIAL MARKETS PTY LTD Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: CYBG PLC

2. SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING/FINANCIAL COLLATERAL POSITIONS

Class of relevant security: DRs Number % Securities borrowed: 3,383,146 0.38 Securities lent (including securities subject to a security financial collateral arrangement with right of use or a title transfer collateral arrangement): 0 0.00

Details of borrowed relevant securities which have been either on-lent or sold do not need to be disclosed.

3. SECURITIES BORROWING AND LENDING/FINANCIAL COLLATERAL TRANSACTIONS

Class of relevant security Nature of transaction e.g. securities lending/borrowing, delivery/receipt of recalled securities, entering into financial collateral arrangement with right of use, entering into title transfer collateral arrangement etc. Number of securities DR Borrow (New) 1,663,506 DR Borrow (Partial Return) 1,875

