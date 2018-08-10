CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Ltd (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG Plc (d) Status of person making the disclosure: e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) Corporate Broker to Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc (e) Date dealing undertaken: 09 August 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 1,929,731 0.18 589,064 0.07 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00 0 0.00 TOTAL: 1,929,731 0.18 589,064 0.07

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit (AUD) CDI Sale 916 6.34 CDI Sale 778 6.34 CDI Sale 4976 6.34 CDI Purchase 882 6.315 CDI Purchase 8 6.315 CDI Purchase 590 6.315 CDI Purchase 1 6.325 CDI Purchase 173 6.325 CDI Purchase 151 6.325 CDI Purchase 307 6.33 CDI Purchase 586 6.33 CDI Purchase 894 6.33 CDI Purchase 131 6.33 CDI Purchase 752 6.33 CDI Purchase 42 6.33 CDI Purchase 336 6.33 CDI Purchase 131 6.33 CDI Purchase 165 6.33 CDI Purchase 1521 6.33 CDI Purchase 1779 6.335 CDI Purchase 1542 6.335 CDI Purchase 78 6.335 CDI Purchase 1258 6.335 CDI Purchase 672 6.335 CDI Purchase 111 6.335 CDI Purchase 878 6.335 CDI Purchase 1373 6.335 CDI Purchase 22 6.335 CDI Purchase 2537 6.335 CDI Purchase 309 6.34 CDI Purchase 11 6.34 CDI Purchase 17 6.34 CDI Purchase 3 6.34 CDI Purchase 750 6.34 CDI Purchase 903 6.34 CDI Purchase 878 6.335 CDI Purchase 218 6.335 CDI Purchase 2373 6.34 CDI Purchase 990 6.34 CDI Purchase 320 6.34 CDI Purchase 74 6.34 CDI Purchase 3 6.34 CDI Purchase 1049 6.34 CDI Purchase 916 6.345 CDI Purchase 850 6.34 CDI Purchase 9 6.34 CDI Purchase 57 6.34 CDI Purchase 42 6.34 CDI Purchase 130 6.34 CDI Purchase 24 6.34 CDI Purchase 29 6.34 CDI Purchase 3 6.34 CDI Purchase 1 6.34 CDI Purchase 890 6.335 CDI Purchase 221 6.335 CDI Purchase 894 6.335 CDI Purchase 413 6.34 CDI Purchase 2 6.34 CDI Purchase 565 6.34 CDI Purchase 36 6.34 CDI Purchase 349 6.34 CDI Purchase 28 6.34 CDI Purchase 441 6.34 CDI Purchase 2661 6.34 CDI Purchase 87 6.34 CDI Purchase 3 6.34 CDI Purchase 80 6.34 CDI Sale 3600 6.32 CDI Sale 4001 6.32 CDI Sale 5 6.32 CDI Sale 3 6.32 CDI Sale 48 6.32 CDI Sale 21 6.32 CDI Sale 39 6.32 CDI Sale 3 6.32 CDI Sale 24 6.32 CDI Sale 2 6.32 CDI Sale 287 6.32 CDI Sale 154 6.32 CDI Sale 372 6.32 CDI Sale 7115 6.32

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit (JPY) e.g. CFD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 10 August 2018 Contact name: Cathal McKenna Telephone number: +44 2890 409544

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.