CYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc

08/10/2018 | 10:00am CEST

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Ltd

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG Plc

(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)

Corporate Broker to Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

(e) Date dealing undertaken:

09 August 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,929,731

0.18

589,064

0.07

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

0

0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

1,929,731

0.18

589,064

0.07

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit (AUD)

CDI

Sale

916

6.34

CDI

Sale

778

6.34

CDI

Sale

4976

6.34

CDI

Purchase

882

6.315

CDI

Purchase

8

6.315

CDI

Purchase

590

6.315

CDI

Purchase

1

6.325

CDI

Purchase

173

6.325

CDI

Purchase

151

6.325

CDI

Purchase

307

6.33

CDI

Purchase

586

6.33

CDI

Purchase

894

6.33

CDI

Purchase

131

6.33

CDI

Purchase

752

6.33

CDI

Purchase

42

6.33

CDI

Purchase

336

6.33

CDI

Purchase

131

6.33

CDI

Purchase

165

6.33

CDI

Purchase

1521

6.33

CDI

Purchase

1779

6.335

CDI

Purchase

1542

6.335

CDI

Purchase

78

6.335

CDI

Purchase

1258

6.335

CDI

Purchase

672

6.335

CDI

Purchase

111

6.335

CDI

Purchase

878

6.335

CDI

Purchase

1373

6.335

CDI

Purchase

22

6.335

CDI

Purchase

2537

6.335

CDI

Purchase

309

6.34

CDI

Purchase

11

6.34

CDI

Purchase

17

6.34

CDI

Purchase

3

6.34

CDI

Purchase

750

6.34

CDI

Purchase

903

6.34

CDI

Purchase

878

6.335

CDI

Purchase

218

6.335

CDI

Purchase

2373

6.34

CDI

Purchase

990

6.34

CDI

Purchase

320

6.34

CDI

Purchase

74

6.34

CDI

Purchase

3

6.34

CDI

Purchase

1049

6.34

CDI

Purchase

916

6.345

CDI

Purchase

850

6.34

CDI

Purchase

9

6.34

CDI

Purchase

57

6.34

CDI

Purchase

42

6.34

CDI

Purchase

130

6.34

CDI

Purchase

24

6.34

CDI

Purchase

29

6.34

CDI

Purchase

3

6.34

CDI

Purchase

1

6.34

CDI

Purchase

890

6.335

CDI

Purchase

221

6.335

CDI

Purchase

894

6.335

CDI

Purchase

413

6.34

CDI

Purchase

2

6.34

CDI

Purchase

565

6.34

CDI

Purchase

36

6.34

CDI

Purchase

349

6.34

CDI

Purchase

28

6.34

CDI

Purchase

441

6.34

CDI

Purchase

2661

6.34

CDI

Purchase

87

6.34

CDI

Purchase

3

6.34

CDI

Purchase

80

6.34

CDI

Sale

3600

6.32

CDI

Sale

4001

6.32

CDI

Sale

5

6.32

CDI

Sale

3

6.32

CDI

Sale

48

6.32

CDI

Sale

21

6.32

CDI

Sale

39

6.32

CDI

Sale

3

6.32

CDI

Sale

24

6.32

CDI

Sale

2

6.32

CDI

Sale

287

6.32

CDI

Sale

154

6.32

CDI

Sale

372

6.32

CDI

Sale

7115

6.32

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit (JPY)

e.g. CFD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

10 August 2018

Contact name:

Cathal McKenna

Telephone number:

+44 2890 409544

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 07:59:02 UTC
