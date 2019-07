CYBG, which is looking to rebrand itself as Virgin Money, said net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of underlying lender profitability – stood at 168 basis points for three month period ended June 30, down 3 basis points from the first half.

The company now expects NIM for the full year to be at the lower end of the 165-170 basis points range.

