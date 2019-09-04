Log in
CYBG

(CYBG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/04 06:59:34 am
138.65 GBp   -1.42%
06:37aCYBG : Update on PPI Complaint Volumes
PU
09/02CYBG : Publication of Final Terms
PU
08/23CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
CYBG : Update on PPI Complaint Volumes

09/04/2019 | 06:37am EDT
Update on PPI Complaint Volumes

Released : 04 Sep 2019 11:19

RNS Number : 2128L
CYBG PLC
04 September 2019

CYBG PLC

(Company)

LEI:213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

04 September 2019

CYBG PLC - update on PPI complaint volumes

The Board of CYBG PLC ('CYBG' or the 'Group') notes that it has received a number of enquiries regarding the Group's PPI Information Request and complaint volumes.

Following its Q3 Trading Update on 30 July 2019, the Group, in line with the industry experience, received unprecedented volumes of Information Requests and saw a significant spike in the final days prior to the complaint deadline. The Group also received an increase in complaints during August and a similar spike during the final days.

The Group is currently working to determine its final estimate of the volume of Information Requests and complaints to be processed. Determining the quality of the Information Requests received and the related financial impact will take several months. However, the Group is seeking to establish an initial cost estimate, which is expected to be material, and the Group will update the market as soon as possible.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts


Andrew Downey

Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 3216 2694

+44 7823 443 150


andrew.downey@cybg.com



Media (UK)


Christina Kelly

+44 7484 905 358

Senior Media Relations Manager

christina.kelly@cybg.com



Simon Hall

+44 7855 257 081

Media Relations Manager

simon.hall@virginmoney.com



Press Office

+44 800 066 5998


press.office@cybg.com



Powerscourt


Victoria Palmer-Moore

+44 7725 565 545

Andy Smith

+44 7872 604 889



Media (Australia)


Citadel Magnus


Peter Brookes

+61 407 911 389

James Strong

+61 448 881 174

Forward looking statements

The information in this document may include forward looking statements, which are based on assumptions, expectations, valuations, targets, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events. These can be identified by the use of words such as 'expects', 'aims', 'targets', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'intends', 'prospects', 'outlooks', 'projects', 'forecasts' 'believes', 'estimates', 'potential', 'possible', and similar words or phrases. These forward looking statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at any presentation, are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Group and its securities, investments, and the environment in which it operates, including, among other things, the development of its business and strategy, any acquisitions, combinations, disposals or other corporate activity undertaken by the Group (including but not limited to the integration of the business of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc and its subsidiaries into the Group), trends in its operating industry, changes to customer behaviours and covenant, macroeconomic and/or geopolitical factors, changes to its board and/ or employee composition, exposures to terrorist activity, IT system failures, cyber-crime, fraud and pension scheme liabilities, changes to law and/or the policies and practices of the Bank of England, the FCA and/or other regulatory and governmental bodies, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, changes in the liquidity, capital, funding and/or asset position and/or credit ratings of the Group, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, the repercussions of the UK's referendum vote to leave the European Union (EU), the UK's exit from the EU (including any change to the UK's currency), Eurozone instability, and any referendum on Scottish independence.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward looking statements may not occur. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Other events not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the analysis of the forward looking statements. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates gives any assurance that any such projections or estimates will be realised or that actual returns or other results will not be materially lower than those set out in this document and/ or discussed at any presentation. All forward looking statements should be viewed as hypothetical. No representation or warranty is made that any forward looking statement will come to pass. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or revise any such forward looking statement following the publication of this document nor accepts any responsibility, liability or duty of care whatsoever for (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, merchantability, accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this document.

The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Recipients are required by the Group to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No liability to any person is accepted in relation to the distribution or possession of this document in any jurisdiction. The information, statements and opinions contained in this document and the materials used in and/ or discussed at, any presentation are subject to change.

Certain figures contained in this document, including financial information, may have been subject to rounding adjustments and foreign exchange conversions. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum or percentage change of the numbers contained in this document may not conform exactly to the total figure given.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEAENLEFPNEFF

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 10:36:11 UTC
