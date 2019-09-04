CYBG : Update on PPI Complaint Volumes

CYBG PLC

(Company)

LEI:213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

04 September 2019

CYBG PLC - update on PPI complaint volumes

The Board of CYBG PLC ('CYBG' or the 'Group') notes that it has received a number of enquiries regarding the Group's PPI Information Request and complaint volumes.

Following its Q3 Trading Update on 30 July 2019, the Group, in line with the industry experience, received unprecedented volumes of Information Requests and saw a significant spike in the final days prior to the complaint deadline. The Group also received an increase in complaints during August and a similar spike during the final days.

The Group is currently working to determine its final estimate of the volume of Information Requests and complaints to be processed. Determining the quality of the Information Requests received and the related financial impact will take several months. However, the Group is seeking to establish an initial cost estimate, which is expected to be material, and the Group will update the market as soon as possible.

