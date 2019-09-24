Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG

(CYBG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/24 07:34:06 am
116.575 GBp   -2.41%
07:12aSTATEMENT RE : Rule 19.6(b)
PU
09/18CYBG : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
09/10CYBG : SMEs Remain Resilient Despite Continued Uncertainty
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Statement re: Rule 19.6(b)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:12am EDT
Statement re: Rule 19.6(b)

Released : 24 Sep 2019 11:35

RNS Number : 4778N
CYBG PLC
24 September 2019

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULES 19.6(B) AND 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE 'CODE'), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRE A PARTY TO AN OFFER, SAVE WITH THE CONSENT OF THE PANEL ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS, TO PROMPTLY MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD IT DECIDE TO TAKE A COURSE OF ACTION DIFFERENT FROM ITS STATED INTENTIONS DURING THE PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS OR SUCH LONGER STATED PERIOD FROM THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD EXPLAINING ITS REASONS FOR DOING SO, AND TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THE RELEVANT PERIOD FROM THE DATE ON WHICHTHE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS, RESPECTIVELY.

24 September 2019

CYBG PLC
('CYBG')

LEI:213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

Rule 19.6(b) update on modifications to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

CYBG announces that further to the completion of its recommended all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc ('Virgin Money'), which was effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 on 15 October 2018 (the 'Combination'), its board of directors has taken a course of action which differs from the statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Stated Intentions'), as set out in its announcement of 18 June 2018 and the scheme document published on 31 July 2018 (together, the 'Offer Documentation').

Reasons for the modification to the Stated Intentions and action taken

As set out in the Offer Documentation, CYBG expected the rationalisation of a limited number of operational function offices to occur in two to three years' time following the Combination, but that until the integration planning work had been completed, the precise impact of the Combination on the places of business of the enlarged group comprising the CYBG group and Virgin Money group (the 'Combined Group') would not be known.

CYBG has determined that the modification to the original Stated Intentions is required in relation to Virgin Money's property portfolio. CYBG has identified an opportunity to accelerate the consolidation of operational function offices across the Combined Group through the earlier than expected closure of a small Virgin Money corporate office at 28 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh. Accordingly, the Combined Group intends to exit this property in December 2019 ahead of the stated timeline as outlined in the Offer Documentation.

CYBG's integration of the Virgin Money business into the wider CYBG group continues to progress well and the Combined Group remains on track to realise the strategic and financial benefits of the transaction and create a true disruptor to the status quo.

This modification will have no impact on the existing business or CYBG's fundamental rationale for the Combination.

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to the Stated Intentions

Other than as set out above in relation to places of business, CYBG announces that it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Codethat CYBG has complied with the Stated Intentions.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts


Andrew Downey

07823 443 150

Head of Investor Relations

andrew.downey@cybg.com



Company Secretary


Lorna McMillan

07834 585436

Group Company Secretary

lorna.mcmillan@cybg.com



Media Relations


Press Office

0800 066 5998


press.office@cybg.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STRBZLFLKKFXBBL

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
07:12aSTATEMENT RE : Rule 19.6(b)
PU
09/18CYBG : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
09/10CYBG : SMEs Remain Resilient Despite Continued Uncertainty
PU
09/09Lloyds and Barclays hit by $4 billion insurance mis-selling claims
RE
09/09Lloyds and Barclays hit by $4 billion insurance mis-selling claims
RE
09/09Lloyds Banking Group Suspends Buyback Program After Spike in PPI Claims
DJ
09/08CYBG : Negatives Mount For CYBG, Dividends Unlikely
AQ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 663 M
EBIT 2019 676 M
Net income 2019 -200 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 -6,77x
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 1 713 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 179,71  GBp
Last Close Price 119,45  GBp
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fraser Ingram Chief Operating Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-34.08%2 131
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.59%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group