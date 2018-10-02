Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 signs multiple international deals, valued at more than 9m

London United Kingdom – 2 October 2018 – CYBER1 (the “Company”) (Nasdaq First North:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), an international leader in cyber security, GRC and PCI services today announces a number of significant agreements have been signed across our subsidiaries in EMEA, to a number of large international organisations for the delivery of cyber security solutions and services. The agreements are multi year and have a value combination of over 9m EUR.

The three significant deals, are a mixture of new business and successful upselling on renewal agreements. The existing partnerships we have built enshrines the long term relationships we develop with our customers. In addition our subsidiaries continue to collaborate in exploring new opportunities across our regions to identify new opportunities with existing vendors in new geographies. In building knowledge and understanding of how our clients operate, we are perfectly placed to ensure that their cyber security needs are continuously evolving against the latest threats and vulnerabilities.

The demand for security services is ever increasing, as cybercrime becomes a commonplace reality for organisations, senior executives worldwide have to make investments in this area, to protect their organisations from financial and reputational damages that are associated with breaches and non-compliance.

CEO of CYBER1 Robert Brown, commenting on the deal, stated:

“Our relationships with our customers underpins the ethos of how operate as a Group. We are trusted with sensitive and confidential information for an array of international and national clients and that trust resonates in the long term partnerships we have developed. These deals are a reflection of that commitment to our clients and we will continue to find the latest innovative methods in building cyber resilience solutions to the market for our partners.”

