Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CYBR SECU    CYBNY

CYBR SECU

(CYBNY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyber Security 1 AB: Publication of Annual Accounts for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ): Publication of Annual Accounts for 2018

London United Kingdom – 28 June 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, today publishes its Annual Report for 2018. The Annual Report contains an unqualified audit report and is presented in IFRS accounting standard.

Detailing a record performance of the Group, CYBER1 increased its annual revenue from 17.19m EUR to 43.95m EUR. There was also an increase in operating cash flow, from -3.45m EUR in 2017 to 6.09m EUR in 2018, whilst maintaining zero net debt.

The report is enclosed to this press message and also available for download on the Company's website www.cyber1.com/investors under the financial report section.

Certified Adviser:
Mangold Fondkommission AB (556585-1267)
Box 55 691 102 15 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se
www.mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan, IFC Advisory,
Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA, Liolios Group,

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

E-mail: cyber1@liolios.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018 and employed 239 personnel at the end of Q4 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors

For further information, please visit: https://cyber1.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBR SECU
03:59pCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Publication of Annual Accounts for 2018
GL
03:50pCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Minor and non-Material Adjustment of 2018 annual results
GL
06/26CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Revised Publication date of the 2018 Annual Report
GL
06/20CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Revised Publication date of the 2018 Annual Report
GL
06/13CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Revised Publication date of the 2018 Annual Report
GL
06/07CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Publication of the 2018 Annual Report
GL
06/04CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Notice to annual general meeting
GL
04/26CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Q1 Report
GL
2018CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : CYBER1 signs multiple international deals, valued at more ..
GL
2018CYBER1 to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6..
GL
More news
Chart CYBR SECU
Duration : Period :
CYBR SECU Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About