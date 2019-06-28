Cyber Security 1 AB: Publication of Annual Accounts for 2018

Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ): Publication of Annual Accounts for 2018

London United Kingdom – 28 June 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, today publishes its Annual Report for 2018. The Annual Report contains an unqualified audit report and is presented in IFRS accounting standard.

Detailing a record performance of the Group, CYBER1 increased its annual revenue from 17.19m EUR to 43.95m EUR. There was also an increase in operating cash flow, from -3.45m EUR in 2017 to 6.09m EUR in 2018, whilst maintaining zero net debt.

The report is enclosed to this press message and also available for download on the Company's website www.cyber1.com/investors under the financial report section.

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018 and employed 239 personnel at the end of Q4 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors

