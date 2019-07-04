Cyber Security 1 AB: Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting

Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting

London United Kingdom – 04 July 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, announced during the Annual General Meeting 2019 that the shareholders resolved to table the meeting and resume the meeting on 25 July 2019.

Following approval by the meeting of all formal agenda items, the shareholders unanimously resolved to postpone the approval of the annual accounts, disposition of the result of the year, election of board members and auditors, principles for next years nomination committee as well as authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, convertibles and warrants, to a continued annual general meeting to be held on 25 July 2019.

Certified Adviser:

Mangold Fondkommission AB (556585-1267)

Box 55 691 102 15 Stockholm

Telefon: +46 8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se

www.mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan, IFC Advisory,

Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA, Liolios Group,

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

E-mail: cyber1@liolios.com

ABOUT CYBER1