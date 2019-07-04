Cyber Security 1 AB: Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting

Log in
CYBR SECU

(CYBNY)
Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting

07/04/2019 | 08:53am EDT

Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB's (publ) annual general meeting

London United Kingdom – 04 July 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, announced during the Annual General Meeting 2019 that the shareholders resolved to table the meeting and resume the meeting on 25 July 2019.

Following approval by the meeting of all formal agenda items, the shareholders unanimously resolved to postpone the approval of the annual accounts, disposition of the result of the year, election of board members and auditors, principles for next years nomination committee as well as authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, convertibles and warrants, to a continued annual general meeting to be held on 25 July 2019.

Certified Adviser:
Mangold Fondkommission AB (556585-1267)
Box 55 691 102 15 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se
www.mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan, IFC Advisory,
Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk
Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA, Liolios Group,
US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
E-mail: cyber1@liolios.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018 and employed 239 personnel at the end of Q4 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors
For further information, please visit: https://cyber1.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
