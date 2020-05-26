Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Change of date of publishing the consolidated semi-annual report for H1 2020

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company'), hereby announces the change in date of publishing its consolidated semi-annual report for H1 2020 about which the Company informed in its current report No. 32/2019 dated November 15, 2019.

The consolidated semi-annual report for H1 2020 will be published on August 27, 2020.

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies in conjunction with § 80 Section 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic reports published by the issuers of securities and the conditions of recognizing as equal the information required by the laws of non-member states.