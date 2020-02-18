Cyfrowy Polsat S A : EBRD Invests $51 Million in Cyfrowy Polsat Green Bond

By Dieter Holger

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said Tuesday that it had invested 47 million euros ($50.9 million) in a green bond issued by Polish telecommunications and media company Cyfrowy Polsat SA, one of the first Polish companies to issue such a bond.

Cyfrowy Polsat aims to raise 1 billion zloty ($255 million) through the bond, which will list on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, to improve energy efficiency and upgrade its networks, the EBRD said.

"This is a groundbreaking initiative and illustrates how addressing green issues is increasingly coming to the fore in Poland," said Dirk Werner, head of information and communication technologies, banking at the EBRD.

In 2017, Poland became the first country in the world to issue a sovereign green bond.

Miroslaw Blaszczyk, chief executive of Cyfrowy Polsat, said the bond has been "highly appreciated by financial institutions" as the company boosts eco-friendly investments.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger