Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Information on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A on May 25, 2020 and the content of draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company'), acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 in conjunction with Article 400 § 1 and Articles 4021 and 4022 of the Commercial Companies Code, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company has been convened for May 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters in Warsaw, at Łubinowa 4a Street.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company has been convened at the request of the shareholders Reddev Investments Limited and TiVi Foundation.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Election of a chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Determination that the Extraordinary General Meeting was properly convened and it has the capacity to adopt resolutions. Election of a Ballot Counting Committee. Adoption of the agenda. Adoption of a resolution to amend the Articles of Association of the Company. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The draft resolution concerning the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association provides for repealing in whole the existing wording of the Articles of Association of the Company and adopting their new wording as presented in the annex no. 1 to this current report.

The Management Board of the Company also attaches to this current report:

the Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting for May 25, 2020, prepared pursuant to Article 402(2) of the Code of Commercial Companies (annex no. 2);

draft resolutions to be adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for May 25, 2020 (annex no. 3).

All information concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting is available on the website of the Company at http://www.grupapolsat.pl/en in section Corporate Governance, tab General Meetings - Materials.