Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.    CPS   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Information on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A on May 25, 2020 and the content of draft resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:48pm EDT

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company'), acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 in conjunction with Article 400 § 1 and Articles 4021 and 4022 of the Commercial Companies Code, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company has been convened for May 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters in Warsaw, at Łubinowa 4a Street.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company has been convened at the request of the shareholders Reddev Investments Limited and TiVi Foundation.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. Opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  2. Election of a chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  3. Determination that the Extraordinary General Meeting was properly convened and it has the capacity to adopt resolutions.
  4. Election of a Ballot Counting Committee.
  5. Adoption of the agenda.
  6. Adoption of a resolution to amend the Articles of Association of the Company.
  7. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The draft resolution concerning the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association provides for repealing in whole the existing wording of the Articles of Association of the Company and adopting their new wording as presented in the annex no. 1 to this current report.

The Management Board of the Company also attaches to this current report:

  • the Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting for May 25, 2020, prepared pursuant to Article 402(2) of the Code of Commercial Companies (annex no. 2);
  • draft resolutions to be adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for May 25, 2020 (annex no. 3).

All information concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting is available on the website of the Company at http://www.grupapolsat.pl/en in section Corporate Governance, tab General Meetings - Materials.

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 22:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
04/27CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Execution of amendment and restatement deeds to the Senior ..
PU
04/27CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Request of shareholders regarding the convention of an Extr..
PU
04/22CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Estimated impact of COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic o..
PU
03/19CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Notification of a transaction on financial instruments issu..
PU
03/17CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Disclosure of delayed inside information concerning the sal..
PU
03/17CYFROWY POLSAT S A : Notification of a transaction on financial instruments issu..
PU
03/12CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. : Slide show results
CO
03/12CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. : Annual results
CO
03/09CYFROWY POLSAT S.A. : annual earnings release
02/18CYFROWY POLSAT S A : EBRD Invests $51 Million in Cyfrowy Polsat Green Bond
DJ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 11 820 M
EBIT 2020 2 043 M
Net income 2020 1 340 M
Debt 2020 11 205 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 16 053 M
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,59  PLN
Last Close Price 25,10  PLN
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Marian Blaszczyk Chief Executive Officer
Marek Kapuscinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Head-Finance
Robert Andrzej Gwiazdowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Reksa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-3.07%3 766
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.82%119 074
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION1.03%23 024
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-31.29%12 747
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-16.23%11 674
CABLE ONE, INC.24.84%10 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group