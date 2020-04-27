Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Request of shareholders regarding the convention of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Log in
04/27/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

The Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company') hereby informs, that on April 27, 2020 it received a letter from its shareholders, Reddev Investments Limited with its registered seat in Cyprus and TiVi Foundation with its registered seat in Liechtenstein (the 'Shareholders'), requesting the convention of an Extraordinary General Meeting. The request was filed on the basis of Art. 400 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code. The Shareholders represent jointly more than one twentieth of the share capital of the Company.

The Shareholders requested that an Extraordinary General Meeting is convened for May 25, 2020 with the following agenda:

  1. Opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  2. Election of a chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
  3. Determination that the Extraordinary General Meeting was properly convened and it has the capacity to adopt resolutions.
  4. Election of a Ballot Counting Committee.
  5. Adoption of the agenda.
  6. Adoption of a resolution to amend the Articles of Association of the Company.
  7. Closing of the Meeting.

The Shareholders requested that the Extraordinary General Meeting adopts resolutions in the wording as provided in the annex below, including in particular the resolution to amend the Company's Articles of Association by repealing its existing wording and adopting the new wording.

Annex no. 1 - The wording of draft resolutions proposed by the Shareholders.

Legal basis

Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 20:17:09 UTC
