CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.

(CPS)
Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Satisfaction of a condition precedent to the preliminary agreement to acquire Interia Group companies

07/02/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

In connection with the current report No. 16/2020 of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company') dated April 30, 2020 regarding the execution by a subsidiary Telewizja Polsat sp. z o.o. ('Telewizja Polsat') with Bauer Media Invest GmbH and Bauer Polen Invest GmbH of the Preliminary Share and Rights Purchase Agreement concerning: (i) an acquisition from Bauer Media Invest GmbH of 100 shares in Grupa Interia.pl spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with its registered office in Kraków ('GIGO'), representing 100% of the share capital of GIGO and carrying the right to exercise 100% of the total number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting of GIGO; and (ii) an acquisition from Bauer Polen Invest GmbH of all rights and obligations of a limited partner of Grupa Interia.pl Media spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością spółka komandytowa with its registered office in Kraków ('GIKO') (the 'Preliminary Agreement') (the 'Transaction'), the Management Board of the Company hereby informs that on July 2, 2020 Telewizja Polsat received the decision of the President of the Office for Competition and Consumer Protection granting unconditional consent for the concentration consisting in the acquisition by Telewizja Polsat of exclusive control over Interia Group companies: GIGO, GIKO, Grupa Interia.pl spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., Mobiem Polska sp. z o.o. and Mobiem Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., which amounts to the satisfaction of the condition precedent set forth in the Preliminary Agreement.

In connection with the above the Company informs that the closing of the Transaction, as stipulated by the Preliminary Agreement, is planned in July 2020.

Legal basis

Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 20:48:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 653 M 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net income 2020 1 227 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2020 11 628 M 2 928 M 2 928 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 17 472 M 4 398 M 4 400 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 208
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 27,99 PLN
Last Close Price 27,32 PLN
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Marian Blaszczyk Chief Executive Officer
Marek Kapuscinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Head-Finance
Robert Andrzej Gwiazdowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Reksa Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-2.22%4 154
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.59%107 752
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION1.62%23 217
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-2.38%18 149
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-3.78%13 088
CABLE ONE, INC.19.45%10 631
