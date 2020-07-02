Cyfrowy Polsat S A : Satisfaction of a condition precedent to the preliminary agreement to acquire Interia Group companies

In connection with the current report No. 16/2020 of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (the 'Company') dated April 30, 2020 regarding the execution by a subsidiary Telewizja Polsat sp. z o.o. ('Telewizja Polsat') with Bauer Media Invest GmbH and Bauer Polen Invest GmbH of the Preliminary Share and Rights Purchase Agreement concerning: (i) an acquisition from Bauer Media Invest GmbH of 100 shares in Grupa Interia.pl spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with its registered office in Kraków ('GIGO'), representing 100% of the share capital of GIGO and carrying the right to exercise 100% of the total number of votes at the Shareholders' Meeting of GIGO; and (ii) an acquisition from Bauer Polen Invest GmbH of all rights and obligations of a limited partner of Grupa Interia.pl Media spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością spółka komandytowa with its registered office in Kraków ('GIKO') (the 'Preliminary Agreement') (the 'Transaction'), the Management Board of the Company hereby informs that on July 2, 2020 Telewizja Polsat received the decision of the President of the Office for Competition and Consumer Protection granting unconditional consent for the concentration consisting in the acquisition by Telewizja Polsat of exclusive control over Interia Group companies: GIGO, GIKO, Grupa Interia.pl spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., Mobiem Polska sp. z o.o. and Mobiem Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., which amounts to the satisfaction of the condition precedent set forth in the Preliminary Agreement.

In connection with the above the Company informs that the closing of the Transaction, as stipulated by the Preliminary Agreement, is planned in July 2020.