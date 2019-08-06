Cyfrowy Polsat : Information regarding the decision of the Head of the Małopolska Tax Office in Cracow

With reference to information provided in the current report No. 11/2018 dated March 5, 2018, the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat (the 'Company') hereby informs that it has received and analyzed the information received from the Company's proxy relating to a decision of Head of the Małopolska Tax Office in Cracow (the 'Tax Authority') dated July 19, 2019. The decision assessed the Company's tax liability from uncollected withholding corporate income tax in 2013 in the amount of PLN 25.1 million increased by interest on tax arrears.

In the issued decision, the Tax Authority challenged the Company's right to an exemption from the obligation to withhold income tax on certain payments effected in 2013.

The decision at issue is neither final nor enforceable. The Company shall appeal against the decision of the Tax Authority and does not intent to establish at the moment any provisions encumbering its financial result.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.