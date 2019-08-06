Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Cyfrowy Polsat SA    CPSM   PLCFRPT00013

CYFROWY POLSAT SA

(CPSM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cyfrowy Polsat : Information regarding the decision of the Head of the Małopolska Tax Office in Cracow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

With reference to information provided in the current report No. 11/2018 dated March 5, 2018, the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat (the 'Company') hereby informs that it has received and analyzed the information received from the Company's proxy relating to a decision of Head of the Małopolska Tax Office in Cracow (the 'Tax Authority') dated July 19, 2019. The decision assessed the Company's tax liability from uncollected withholding corporate income tax in 2013 in the amount of PLN 25.1 million increased by interest on tax arrears.

In the issued decision, the Tax Authority challenged the Company's right to an exemption from the obligation to withhold income tax on certain payments effected in 2013.

The decision at issue is neither final nor enforceable. The Company shall appeal against the decision of the Tax Authority and does not intent to establish at the moment any provisions encumbering its financial result.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Cyfrowy Polsat SA published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 18:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYFROWY POLSAT SA
02:55pCYFROWY POLSAT : Information regarding the decision of the Head of the Mało..
PU
08/05Owner of Poland's ZE PAK energy group plans green push
RE
07/31CYFROWY POLSAT : Information regarding estimated consolidated financial results ..
PU
07/12CYFROWY POLSAT : PKO Ekstraklasa in Cyfrowy Polsat – all matches shown by ..
PU
06/28CYFROWY POLSAT SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/24Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to lift prices in the autumn - biggest shareholder
RE
05/09CYFROWY POLSAT SA : quaterly earnings release
04/30CYFROWY POLSAT : Adoption by the WSE Management Board of a resolution to suspend..
PU
04/26CYFROWY POLSAT : Issuance of Series B Bonds
PU
04/26CYFROWY POLSAT : Repurchase and decision to redeem 107,000 Series A Bonds and no..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 11 426 M
EBIT 2019 1 934 M
Net income 2019 1 200 M
Debt 2019 9 857 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 18 700 M
Chart CYFROWY POLSAT SA
Duration : Period :
Cyfrowy Polsat SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYFROWY POLSAT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,34  PLN
Last Close Price 29,24  PLN
Spread / Highest target 9,44%
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Solorz President-Management Board
Marek Kapuscinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Sylwia Ostap-Tomann Head-Finance
Dariusz Dzialkowski Head-Technology
Robert Andrzej Gwiazdowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYFROWY POLSAT SA30.42%4 844
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC33.26%84 104
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC19.59%18 557
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP34.05%17 699
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION27.03%14 907
CABLE ONE INC42.49%6 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group