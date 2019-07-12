Cyfrowy Polsat : PKO Ekstraklasa in Cyfrowy Polsat – all matches shown by the biggest Polish satellite TV platform

For at least two coming seasons the subscribers to Cyfrowy Polsat's DTH platform will have the possibility of watching all the matches of PKO Ekstraklasa Polish football premiership on two new channels launched by nc+ platform, i.e. CANAL+ SPORT 3 and CANAL+ SPORT 4. Thanks to the agreement concluded between Cyfrowy Polsat and CANAL+, millions of subscribers to Cyfrowy Polsat services will gain access to the most important club football matches in Poland.

'It's a great news for Polish viewers and fans - PKO Ekstraklasa premiership matches are simply a must for every fan of football. From now on we are offering everything that fans may desire in Polish and European football. The first round of Polish premiership matches will be broadcast by Cyfrowy Polsat already on July 19,' says Maciej Stec, Vice President for Strategy at Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel, the operator of Plus network.

Subscribers to Cyfrowy Polsat DTH service already have access to Polish national team's qualifying matches for the UEFA EURO 2020 European Championship and the UEFA Nations League matches, the matches of Poland's Fortuna First Division, Polish Cup and Polish SuperCup, and also to the matches of the best European football leagues, including Spanish La Liga Santander, Italian Seria A TIM, German Bundesliga, the English Emirates FA Cup and the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup), as well as to the world's most prestigious football competitions, namely the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

All PKO Ekstraklasa matches (part of them in the form of Multiliga+ program) in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons will be available in Cyfrowy Polsat via two channels, i.e. CANAL+ SPORT 3 and CANAL+ SPORT 4, which will be added to the platform's offer.

The two new channels will provide access to all 296 top class football matches in Poland (part of them in the form of Multiliga+ program), football league magazines hosted by CANAL+ journalists and experts, as well as to match summaries and analyses. The programming offer will also include programs presenting archival recordings of the most interesting league matches from the past years as well as programs devoted to the current season. For seven days a week the new channels will be offering football thrills to all PKO Ekstraklasa fans.

The first round will be shown in Cyfrowy Polsat already on July 19.

Detailed information on the offer for the subscribers to Cyfrowy Polsat DTH platform will be presented over the next few days.