Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Cyient Ltd    CYIENT   INE136B01020

CYIENT LTD (CYIENT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cyient : Identified as a “Major Contender” in the Everest Group Verification & Validation Engineering Services PEAK MatrixTM 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:37am CEST

Cyient's V&V capabilities span multiple industries including aerospace, rail transportation, medical technology, industrial, oil & gas, and mining.

Hyderabad, India, September 11, 2018: Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital solutions, and operations management services to global industry leaders, has been positioned as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Verification & Validation Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018. This is the first time that the Everest Group, a leading consulting and research firm, has applied the PEAK Matrix methodology to the V&V engineering services marketplace.

The PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018 used an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of 14 global services providers in the engineering V&V space across embedded, software, hardware, and networks. The PEAK MatrixTM classifies services providers on 'Vision and Capability' and 'Market Impact.' The research also took into account Cyient's overall V&V capabilities stemming from the acquisition of CERTON Inc., a company with extensive experience and proprietary tools for complex V&V activities, and key industry-oriented V&V applications for the aerospace, rail transportation, medical technology, industrial, energy, and mining industries.

Cyient scored particularly well on the 'Vision and Capability' front showcased through the company's strategy to shift from services to solutions, the breadth of its V&V services including proprietary tools and service function types, and smart investments toward both organic and inorganic growth.

Commenting on the achievement, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, 'Cyient is proud to be recognized as a 'Major Contender' in the Verification & Validation engineering space by Everest Group. This is not only a testament to our focus on delivering industry-leading and client-centric solutions, but also a validation of our strategic investment in the space.'

V&V is becoming increasingly critical in the engineering services outsourcing industry. Smart, connected products and shifting business models are compelling global organizations across industries to reinvent their traditional product quality assurance processes. Key components of V&V including testing-as-a-service, test automation, and mission-critical certifications, delivered in a technology-driven, scalable, and agile manner, have become critical for enterprises to ensure superior product quality and differentiated client experiences. This shift has led enterprises to look toward engineering services providers to transform their V&V function.

Cyient has more than 400 associates working on the V&V services that contribute significantly to the overall revenues of the company. Evenly spread between hardware, software, and embedded V&V services, Cyient offers V&V across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics and hi-tech, transportation, and energy. With the acquisition of CERTON, Cyient has emerged as a serious player in the testing and certification of mission-critical engineering applications, especially in aerospace.

Learn more about Everest Group's PEAK Matrix

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, Maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 21 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Disclaimer

Cyient Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYIENT LTD
09:37aCYIENT : Identified as a “Major Contender” in the Everest Group Veri..
PU
09/05CYIENT : BlueBird Set to Sell UAVs to the Indian Army
AQ
09/05CYIENT : BlueBird joint venture wins its first order from Indian Army for SpyLit..
AQ
09/05CYIENT : CSS BAGS ORDER FROM INDIAN ARMY FOR UAVs
AQ
09/04CYIENT : BlueBird Joint Venture Wins Its First Order from Indian Army for SpyLit..
AQ
09/04CYIENT : BlueBird Joint Venture Wins Its First Order from Indian Army for SpyLit..
PU
08/30CYIENT RECEIVES AS9100 REV D AND ISO : 2015 Quality Certifications for its Melbo..
PU
08/02CYIENT : Featured in the Top 20 Most Promising Aerospace Tech Solutions Provider..
AQ
07/31CYIENT : Featured in the Top 20 Most Promising Aerospace Tech Solutions Provider..
PU
07/25CYIENT : Gis consultant for varanasi
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 46 108 M
EBIT 2019 5 213 M
Net income 2019 4 564 M
Finance 2019 8 829 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 19,82
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 90 554 M
Chart CYIENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Cyient Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYIENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 806  INR
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Krishna Bodanapu CEO, Director & Managing Director
Ajay Aggarwal President & Chief Financial Officer
Venkata Ram Mohan R Bodanapu Executive Chairman
Murugappan Muthiah Murugappan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Krishnan Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYIENT LTD35.65%1 251
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%132 762
ACCENTURE10.75%113 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.98%110 437
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.45%64 280
VMWARE, INC.22.72%61 815
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.