Cyient : Signs MOU with Government of Telangana and Telangana State Aviation Academy to Conduct Remote Pilot Training Programs for Flying Drones

~ DGCA certified Drone Pilot Training programs will be provided for the first time, in Telangana~

Hyderabad, India, April 08, 2019: Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders, today signed a Tripartite MoU with the Govt of Telangana and Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) to develop and conduct Remote Pilot (Drone Pilot) Training and Certification Programs. Under the alliance, Cyient will provide the training tools while TSAA will provide the training services and infrastructure to conduct the programs. The courses for the training will be developed as per DGCA curriculum guidelines. This is the first of its kind initiative in Telangana, aimed at developing a pool of skilled drone pilots equipped to meet industry needs.

Cyient and TSAA will work toward setting up a drone pilot training infrastructure at TSAA, which will include a variety of rotatory and fixed-wing drones along with simulators to train pilots. While both the organizations will work on creating customized courses suited to various industries, the current course will be a five-day training program that will be a combination of theory, realistic simulations, and actual drone flying exercise. The participants will be awarded a DGCA authorized Remote Pilot Licence/Certification upon successful clearance of a test at the end of the course.

Owing to its expertise in the area of UAV technology, Cyient has been entrusted to work closely with TSAA for designing the training modules, test modules, content, and syllabus for the course in compliance with the DGCA regulations. Cyient will also assist TSAA in conducting the courses and imparting the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, IT, Electronics & Communications, Government of Telangana, said 'This partnership is an exciting step toward imparting emerging skills with tremendous potential to shape the future of our youth. It's heartening to see industry leaders such as Cyient working closely with the government to promote innovation and skill development around futuristic technologies such as Drones. The Government of Telangana has been at the forefront of using the latest technologies for civic and social purpose and has been collaborating with the industry to implement newer solutions.'

Present at the signing, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, 'Cyient is committed to promote innovation using technology and contribute to the skill enhancement of the youth. Drone technology provides new avenues to strengthen governments in areas of public safety and security, surveillance, and disaster management amongst several others. We have been working with the Government of Telangana to develop solutions in many of these areas. This MoU gives us an opportunity to utilize our technological expertise to assist TSAA in designing and delivering drone pilot training courses as per DGCA curriculum guidelines and create a skilled talent pool for the industry.'

Commenting on the association, GB Reddy, Officiating CEO of TSAA, said, 'We are happy to partner with Cyient to offer DGCA approved remote pilot training courses and certification for the first time in Telangana. This cooperation will combine Cyient's knowledge of drone technology and application with our professional flying capabilities and infrastructure to create the most advanced training courses customized for different industries. We look forward to playing an active part in providing the industry with well-trained drone pilots who can fly drones for any simple or complex application.'

Cyient has undertaken several projects with the Telangana Government over the past couple of years to develop innovative drone applications for various industries such as agriculture, urban planning, mapping, infrastructure, utility inspections, and mining and law enforcement. The company has already worked on drone-based projects such as Precision Agriculture, Volumetric Analysis in Mining and Aerial Security. To further propel the adoption of drone technology, Cyient hosted India's first ever UAV hackathon in 2018, HACKADRONE, with the intent to encourage innovation and technology in the segment.

Cyient also manufactures defense grade drones, through its subsidiary company Cyient Systems and Solutions Limited for Indian Armed Forces.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, digital and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, Maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 22 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

About TSAA

Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) Telangana State Aviation Academy formerly Andhra Pradesh Aviation Academy is actively contributing to Aviation Industry since 1932 and is a Pioneer inTraining Pilots. This academy has spread its branches of technical training into Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and producing qualified Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. The academy trains commercial pilot aspirants to the best standards. In this tempore, TSAA has been winning 'The Best Aviation Academy' award for the past 8 consequent years from 'Aero Club of India,' 'Ministry of Civil Aviation,' New Delhi. TSAA has a fleet of aircrafts which include Diamond DA 42-NG Multi Engine Aircraft ♠ CESSNA 172 R Glass-Cockpit Single Engine Aircraft ♠ CESSNA 152 Single Engine Air-crafts