CYIOS Corp Executes Distribution Agreement to Commence Retail Sales in South Florida Gas Station Convenience Stores for Its 24 Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Free, Safe for School

Deerfield Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2020) - CYIOS Corp (OTC Pink: CYIO), a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, is pleased to announce it has executed a distribution agreement for its 24 Hand Sanitizer to be marketed and sold in a group of high traffic gas station convenience stores in south Florida. The agreement allows for onsite marketing and advertising as well as prominent product placement directly at point of sale checkout.

Mr. John O'Shea, Chairman of CYIOS Corp. stated, "We are very excited to sign this distribution agreement for our 24 HAND SANITIZER selling direct to the public through traditional retail store locations. While we continue to ramp up our digital media, online advertising and brand awareness efforts, this is an important milestone and stepping stone for the company to now build out a traditional retail distribution business. This particular group of Exxon/Mobil and Chevron stations in south Florida are family owned franchise locations in high traffic areas. 24 Hand Sanitizer 2oz tubes will be prominently displayed at point of sale checkout. As part of the agreement we will be given space around the stations to market and advertise the product, providing awareness of the brand and education on the benefits of 24 Hand Sanitizer. Retail distribution of our sanitizer is especially timely as many retailers and convenient stores got stuck holding significant inventory of tainted alcohol sanitizer bottles containing a toxic substance Methanol. With the FDA list of recalled and/or banned alcohol sanitizers now greater than 115 brands, retailers and consumers are searching for safe alternatives. Both the retailers and our customers can purchase with confidence and take comfort in the fact that our products are safe, are non-alcohol, non-toxic, non-flammable and suitable for back to school."

Mr. O'Shea continued, "We believe we are well positioned to expand retail distribution nationally through offering trusted, kid & family safe hand sanitizer products, Made in the USA, and in which contain no alcohol. This is especially important as parents and kids are gearing up for back to school including purchasing school supplies. With hand sanitizer being at the top of most parents' purchase list, many schools and counties have already put their back to school safety protocols in place which in large part call for no transportation of alcohol based hand sanitizer and are asking parents to refrain from placing flammable alcohol sanitizer in kids backpacks and/or brought to school on school buses due their being flammable and toxic if ingested. 24 Hand Sanitizer is water based with active ingredient Benzalkonium Chloride (BZK) which is one of three active ingredients allowed by the FDA for use in hand sanitizer and the only one that is not alcohol. What's more, our 24 Hand sanitizer not only kills 99.99% of germs on hands, but is formulated with Zetrisil® for persistent, lasting protection. Unlike alcohol sanitizer which is only effective for a couple minutes until it's dry, 24 Hand sanitizer with Zetrisil® provides a long-lasting nano-shield of unsurpassed protection for hours against re-contamination. 24 HAND SANITIZER is formulated as a luxurious, long-lasting, alcohol-free sanitizer that leaves hands not only soft and silky smooth, but also germ-free and protected against re-contamination for hours after a single application. There is no sticky residue and no STING like with alcohol based sanitizer. We believe that this initial distribution has the potential to lead to other larger retail distribution opportunities. In addition we have signed an advisory agreement with one of the family members who owns and manages these initial locations. We will be working closely together on specific marketing and advertising efforts with the near term milestone of rolling out to other station/franchise owners as well as to specialty distribution operators in this niche who have reach into 1000's of retail gas/convenience store locations nationally."

About ChoiceWellness, Inc

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR's CHOICE line of products, as well as the "24" Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR's CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR's CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency and quality. DR's Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety or other persistent symptoms. For more information please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR's CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information please visit www.cyioscorporation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

