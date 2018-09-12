Log in
CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD (CYP)
  Report  
Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.12.Results of Meeting

09/12/2018 | 03:02am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 September 2018

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CYP) (Cynata or the Company) advises that the General Meeting of the Company was held today, 12 September 2018, at 10.00 am AEST.

The resolutions voted were in accordance with the Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange, with the resolutions being voted on by a poll.

Further information, required by Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is attached.

Yours faithfully

Peter Webse

Company Secretary

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street, Carlton, Victoria 3053, Australia

PO Box 7165, Hawthorn North, Victoria 3122

T: + 613 9824 5254 F: + 613 9822 7735 E: admin@cynata.com

ABN - 98 104 037 372

Disclosure of Proxy Votes

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

General Meeting

Wednesday, 12 September 2018

PO Box 2226, Strawberry Hills, NSW 2012 P 1300 288 664 (aus) or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (world)

F +61 (0)2 8583 3040 E hello@automic.com.au

ABN 27 152 260 814

Automic

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

1 Approval for Director Loan to Dr Ross Macdonald or his nominee for exercise of Director Options

P

45,262,704

34,497,854

10,062,435

71,708

702,415

36,176,974

10,228,944

146,708

Disclaimer

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:01:05 UTC
