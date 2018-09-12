Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.12.Results of Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 September 2018

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CYP) (Cynata or the Company) advises that the General Meeting of the Company was held today, 12 September 2018, at 10.00 am AEST.

The resolutions voted were in accordance with the Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange, with the resolutions being voted on by a poll.

Further information, required by Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is attached.

Disclosure of Proxy Votes

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

General Meeting

Wednesday, 12 September 2018

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

1 Approval for Director Loan to Dr Ross Macdonald or his nominee for exercise of Director Options

P

45,262,704

34,497,854

10,062,435

71,708

702,415

36,176,974

10,228,944

146,708