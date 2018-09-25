Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.25.Cleansing Notice

25 September 2018

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

This notice is given by Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Company) pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

The Company has today issued:

• 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.40 per share following the exercise of 5,000,000 unlisted 27 September 2018 options; and

• 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $1.022 per share following the exercise of 100,000 unlisted 17 November 2019 options,

(together, the Shares).

Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Act, the Company gives notice that:

1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and (b) section 674 of the Act; and

3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

