Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.25.Cleansing Notice

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
This notice is given by Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Company) pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).
The Company has today issued:
-
• 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.40 per share following the exercise of 5,000,000 unlisted 27 September 2018 options; and
-
• 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $1.022 per share following the exercise of 100,000 unlisted 17 November 2019 options,
(together, the Shares).
Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Act, the Company gives notice that:
-
1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under part 6D.2 of the Act;
-
2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) which is required to be disclosed by the Company.
Yours faithfully
Peter Webse
Company Secretary
Cynata Therapeutics Limited
Level 3, 62 Lygon Street, Carlton, Victoria 3053, Australia
PO Box 7165, Hawthorn North, Victoria 3122
T: + 613 9824 5254 F: + 613 9822 7735 E: admin@cynata.com
ABN - 98 104 037 372
CYN001_1800133_032.DOCX
Disclaimer
Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:33:02 UTC