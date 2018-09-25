Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cynata Therapeutics Ltd    CYP   AU000000CYP7

CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD (CYP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.25Appendix 3Y-Dr Paul Wotton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:34am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

98 104 037 372

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Paul K Wotton

Date of last notice

20 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • 1. Direct

  • 2. Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)

Date of change

25 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 200,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.022 Expiry

    17 November 2019

    2,000,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.50 Expiry

    17 November 2019

  • 2. 55,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

1.

Ordinary Shares and Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.022 Expiry 17 November 2019

Number acquired

1.

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

1.

100,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.022 Expiry 17 November 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration includes brokerage/gst

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

1.

$102,200

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 100,000 Ordinary Shares

    100,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.022 Expiry

    17 November 2019

    2,000,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.50 Expiry

    17 November 2019

  • 2. 55,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of 100,000 Unlisted Options - Exercise Price $1.022

Expiry 17 November 2019

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD
10:34aCYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.25.Appendix 3Y-Dr Ross Macdonald
PU
10:34aCYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.25Appendix 3Y-Dr Paul Wotton
PU
10:34aCYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.25.Cleansing Notice
PU
09/20CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : Cynatas Cymerus MSCs Ameliorate Cytokine Release Syndrome ..
AQ
09/19Cynata’s Cymerus™ MSCs Ameliorate Cytokine Release Syndrome in Pr..
GL
09/19CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.19.Cynata MSCs Ameliorate CRS in Preclinical Study
PU
09/12CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.12.Results of Meeting
PU
09/07CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : market-disruptive regenerative medicines complete world-fi..
AQ
09/03CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : 18.09.03.Cynata Advances to Official Meeting with Japanese..
PU
08/31CYNATA THERAPEUTICS : looks to advance Cymerus stem cell treatment into phase 2 ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/233 THINGS IN BIOTECH, JUNE 22 : Cynata A Go In GVHD? Heron Flies In Pain Manageme.. 
05/303 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MAY 29 : Can't Get Enough Liver Cancer Drugs These Days 
03/313 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MARCH 30 : Amgen Hunts, Exelixis Moves On Europe, Cynata En.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6,50 M
EBIT 2019 1,50 M
Net income 2019 1,55 M
Finance 2019 5,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,90
P/E ratio 2020 27,37
EV / Sales 2019 18,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Capitalization 124 M
Chart CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Cynata Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Alexander MacDonald Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Kevin Wotton Chairman
Peter Gordon Webse Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Stewart James Washer Non-Executive Director
John C. Chiplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD109.68%90
GILEAD SCIENCES5.56%97 887
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.56%46 021
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.79%41 426
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.01%10 822
GENMAB2.04%10 170
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.