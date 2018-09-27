Cynata Therapeutics : 18.09.27.Notification of 2018 Annual General Meeting Date

Log in
CYNATA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Notification of 2018 Annual General Meeting Date

09/27/2018 | 01:26am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 September 2018

Notification of 2018 Annual General Meeting Date

Melbourne, Australia; 27 September 2018: In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CYP) advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held at the Board Room, Level 2, 62 Lygon Street, Carlton, Victoria on Thursday, 15 November 2018 at 11.00 am AEDT.

Peter Webse

Director/Company Secretary

Ends

CONTACTS:

Dr Ross Macdonald, CEO, Cynata Therapeutics, +61 (0)412 119343, ross.macdonald@cynata.com

Alex Liddington-Cox, Australia Media Contact, +61 (0)474701469, alex.liddingtoncox@mcpartners.com.au Laura Bagby, U.S. Media Contact, 312-448-8098, lbagby@6degreespr.com

About Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CYP) is an Australian clinical-stage stem cell and regenerative medicine company that is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform technology, Cymerus™, originating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a world leader in stem cell research. The proprietary Cymerus technology addresses a critical shortcoming in existing methods of production of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for therapeutic use, which is the ability to achieve economic manufacture at commercial scale. Cymerus utilises induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to produce a particular type of MSC precursor, called a mesenchymoangioblast (MCA). Cymerus provides a source of MSCs that is independent of donor limitations and an "off-the-shelf" stem cell platform for therapeutic product use, with a pharmaceutical product business model and economies of scale. This has the potential to create a new standard in the emergent arena of stem cell therapeutics, and provides both a unique differentiator and an important competitive position.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Level 3, 62 Lygon Street, Carlton, Victoria 3053, Australia

PO Box 7165, Hawthorn North, Victoria 3122

T: + 613 9824 5254 F: + 613 9822 7735 E: admin@cynata.com

ABN - 98 104 037 372

Disclaimer

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:25:03 UTC
