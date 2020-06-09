CynergisTek : Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced today that it has changed the format of its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), to be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (CDT), to a virtual-only meeting, in response to current public health guidance regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and for the safety of participants. Stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting online via live audio webcast but will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Only stockholders as of the record date of April 17, 2020 or their duly appointed proxyholders may vote at the meeting. The platform for the virtual Annual Meeting includes functionality that provides validated stockholders the same meeting participation rights and opportunities they would have at an in-person meeting. Instructions to access and log-in to the virtual Annual Meeting are provided below. Once admitted, stockholders may view reference materials, submit questions and vote their shares by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

Your vote is important. Stockholders can continue to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting. Voting of shares can be completed in advance via the toll-free number, by visiting the internet site provided in the proxy materials or by mailing in a signed and dated proxy card. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. Stockholders that do not wish to attend and vote at the meeting are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the meeting.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders will not receive a new proxy card reflecting the change to a virtual meeting. The proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Additional Information About the Virtual Annual Meeting

Attendance and Participation

Our virtual Annual Meeting will be conducted on the internet via webcast. Stockholders will be able to attend and participate online and submit questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting https://www.colonialstock.com/cynergistek2020 and then clicking on the document entitled “Virtual Meeting Instructions” which includes additional instructions necessary to access the meeting room. Stockholders will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders who would like to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting will need the 12-digit control number included on their proxy card or voting instruction form. The Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. CDT. We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time. Online access will begin at 2:45 p.m. CDT.

The virtual Annual Meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Stockholders should ensure that they have a strong internet connection if they intend to attend and/or participate in the Annual Meeting. Attendees should allow plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

Questions and Information Accessibility

Stockholders may submit questions during the Annual Meeting. If you wish to submit a question, you may do so by accessing the meeting materials at https://www.colonialstock.com/cynergistek2020 and then clicking on the document entitled “Virtual Meeting Instructions” which includes additional instructions to access the meeting room. Upon logging into the virtual meeting platform, you may type your question into the “Chat” field, and click “Submit.”

Questions pertinent to the Annual Meeting will be answered during the Annual Meeting, subject to time constraints. Any such questions that cannot be answered during the Annual Meeting due to time constraints will be posted and answered on our Investor Relations website, https://cynergistek.com/investor-relations/, as soon as practical after the Annual Meeting.

Additional information regarding the ability of stockholders to ask questions during the Annual Meeting, related rules of conduct and other materials for the Annual Meeting, including the list of our stockholders of record, will be available at https://www.colonialstock.com/cynergistek2020. In addition, the list of stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting for inspection by stockholders for any legally valid purpose related to the Annual Meeting using your control number. To view the list for such purposes prior to the meeting, please contact InvestorRelations@cynergistek.com.

Technical Difficulties

In the event of technical and logistical issues, including technical support during the Annual Meeting, stockholders may email annualmeeting@colonialstock.com or call (877) 285-8605 toll free for technical support prior to and during the Annual Meeting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

