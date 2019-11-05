CynergisTek : CEO Emeritus Mac McMillan Honored with CHIME Foundation Industry Leader Award

Cybersecurity Veteran Recognized for Exemplary Leadership and Commitment to Healthcare IT Industry

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that founder and CEO Emeritus Mac McMillan has been named the recipient of the 2019 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation Industry Leader Award. The award recognizes a CHIME Foundation Firm representative who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and made outstanding contributions to the healthcare IT industry, CHIME, and CHIME Foundation. It is the highest honor given to a Foundation Firm member.

A tireless champion for transforming privacy and security in healthcare, McMillan has been deeply involved in CHIME for over two decades, sharing expert insights with thousands of attendees at numerous CHIME CIO Forums and through the CHIME Foundation’s continuing education programs. He also has supported worthy causes within CHIME, such as the initiative to end legislation against the unique patient identifier and the Opioid Task Force by providing a generous personal donation. As a result of his leadership, McMillan was named to the inaugural board for CHIME’s Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS), which provides members with ongoing healthcare privacy and security education and guidance. He was also called upon by CHIME to testify before the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee on Health for the hearing, “Examining Cybersecurity Responsibilities at HHS” on May 25, 2016.

“Cybersecurity in the healthcare sector would not be where it is today without Mac,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell. “When Mac founded CynergisTek, many providers were not even thinking about cyberthreats and the damage they could do to patients and their organizations. Mac made it his mission to educate our community. He has been a true friend to CHIME and AEHIS. It is an honor to recognize him for all he has done over the decades.”

In addition to his roles at CynergisTek and CHIME, McMillan has spent his forty-year career dedicating significant time and resources to the broader advancement of cybersecurity training and education in an effort to close the growing workforce gap in the field. McMillan serves as adjunct faculty at several universities including the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, where he helped shape the development of the Leadership in Healthcare Privacy and Security Risk Management program, which aims to educate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals entering healthcare. McMillan has also supported the CyberPatriot Program, which works with K-12 students to inspire them to pursue careers in cybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

“This is an incredible honor and I am humbled to be recognized by CHIME and its members for this award. It has been a privilege to work alongside and learn from so many health IT leaders in this organization during my career,” said McMillan. “The healthcare industry has made great strides to improve cybersecurity in the last twenty years, and it needs to remain diligent in its efforts to protect its mission. I am confident that CHIME’s work and continued collaboration with peers will ensure organizations are well-educated on security risks and prepared for future threats.”

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry.

