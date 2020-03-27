Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  CynergisTek Inc    CTEK

CYNERGISTEK INC

(CTEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CynergisTek : Expands Managed Services Footprint in World-Renowned University System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Leading Cybersecurity Firm Experiences Strong Demand for CAPP and Medical Device Security Services

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in information security, privacy, and compliance, today announced it expanded its relationship with one of the world’s leading public research university systems. The agreement expands CynergisTek’s footprint across the system with a suite of managed services including Compliance Partner Assist Program (CAPP) and Patient Privacy Monitoring Services, as well as Medical Device Security Services.

Most notably is the addition of CynergisTek’s newer Medical Device Security Risk Assessment offering to evaluate and respond to medical device risks. In total, the most recent additional services represent more than a half million dollars of additional business to CynergisTek over the next three years.

“Company growth from same company sales is an important metric for our business as it demonstrates that we have both the right offerings as well as the right relationship with our clients,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO at CynergisTek. “Although these are difficult times for most businesses, our healthcare clients are still at work and we are there by their side pivoting to changes in both the threat landscape and the attack surface in this new reality.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYNERGISTEK INC
08:01aCYNERGISTEK : Expands Managed Services Footprint in World-Renowned University Sy..
BU
03/19CYNERGISTEK : Will Host Conference Call on Monday, March 30, 2020 to Discuss Fou..
BU
03/16CYNERGISTEK : Experiences Market Demand for Managed Security Services
BU
03/13CYNERGISTEK : Seasoned Privacy Investigators Leverage Artificial Intelligence fo..
BU
02/28CYNERGISTEK, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02/27CYNERGISTEK : Appoints Three New Board Members
BU
02/12CYNERGISTEK : Executives to Present at HIMSS20 on Educating the C-Suite on Evolv..
PU
01/28CYNERGISTEK : CEO Emeritus Mac McMillan Receives 2020 Leadership Excellence Awar..
BU
01/14CYNERGISTEK : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Stat..
AQ
2019CYNERGISTEK : Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resour..
BU
More news
Chart CYNERGISTEK INC
Duration : Period :
CynergisTek Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William Caleb Barlow President & Chief Executive Officer
John D. Abouchar Non-Executive Chairman
Angela Rivera Executive Vice President-Operations
Paul Thomas Anthony Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark D. Roberson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYNERGISTEK INC-60.91%30
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.40%5 781
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.92%5 147
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.1.75%1 858
CIMPRESS PLC-49.47%1 665
DELUXE CORPORATION-50.02%1 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group