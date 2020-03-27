CynergisTek : Expands Managed Services Footprint in World-Renowned University System

Leading Cybersecurity Firm Experiences Strong Demand for CAPP and Medical Device Security Services

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in information security, privacy, and compliance, today announced it expanded its relationship with one of the world’s leading public research university systems. The agreement expands CynergisTek’s footprint across the system with a suite of managed services including Compliance Partner Assist Program (CAPP) and Patient Privacy Monitoring Services, as well as Medical Device Security Services.

Most notably is the addition of CynergisTek’s newer Medical Device Security Risk Assessment offering to evaluate and respond to medical device risks. In total, the most recent additional services represent more than a half million dollars of additional business to CynergisTek over the next three years.

“Company growth from same company sales is an important metric for our business as it demonstrates that we have both the right offerings as well as the right relationship with our clients,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO at CynergisTek. “Although these are difficult times for most businesses, our healthcare clients are still at work and we are there by their side pivoting to changes in both the threat landscape and the attack surface in this new reality.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005056/en/