CynergisTek : Expands Service Portfolio with Launch of 24/7 Managed Security Services

Additional Capabilities Added to Help Identify and Respond to the Increasing Volume and Severity of Security Alerts

CynergisTek, Inc., (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has added a new suite of Managed Security Services to its portfolio to assist organizations with monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and management of ongoing cybersecurity risks.

This new service will add proactive and comprehensive security monitoring of network devices, endpoints, and cloud and SaaS-based environments such as Office 365, Okta, and Salesforce. Leveraging extensive healthcare industry knowledge, CynergisTek will tailor this service line to address the unique concerns and lack of security resources in healthcare, as well as provide visibility to threats in near real time. Managing all of the security technologies deployed in the average enterprise has become a daunting task for many and staying ahead of the threat actors by a wide enough margin to mitigate their impacts is considerably harder.

“Healthcare clients have expressed frustration with the fact that they don’t have adequate threat monitoring or the appropriate level of attention they need from their managed service provider,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “Service providers tend to be industry agnostic, target larger companies, and don’t have the experience or know how to tailor their support for healthcare. Many organizations still struggle with managing risk because they can’t optimize all of the security tools or simply don’t have the resources to monitor their outputs. Adding this service to our portfolio significantly enhances our ability to assist our clients with this challenge by providing real time 24/7 monitoring in support of their program.”

“We have developed multiple services as a trusted healthcare partner, so this was just a natural extension of our desire to help our clients identify and manage their security risks more effectively,” said Angela Rivera, EVP of Operations of CynergisTek. “We are especially excited to be able to provide an affordable alternative for the small and mid-market healthcare organizations who often cannot take advantage of this type of support for various reasons.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

