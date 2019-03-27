CynergisTek : Expands Service Portfolio with Launch of 24/7 Managed Security Services

CynergisTek,
Inc., (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare
cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has
added a new suite of Managed Security Services to its portfolio to
assist organizations with monitoring, threat detection, incident
response, and management of ongoing cybersecurity risks.
This new service will add proactive and comprehensive security
monitoring of network devices, endpoints, and cloud and SaaS-based
environments such as Office 365, Okta, and Salesforce. Leveraging
extensive healthcare industry knowledge, CynergisTek will tailor this
service line to address the unique concerns and lack of security
resources in healthcare, as well as provide visibility to threats in
near real time. Managing all of the security technologies deployed in
the average enterprise has become a daunting task for many and staying
ahead of the threat actors by a wide enough margin to mitigate their
impacts is considerably harder.
“Healthcare clients have expressed frustration with the fact that they
don’t have adequate threat monitoring or the appropriate level of
attention they need from their managed service provider,” said Mac
McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “Service providers tend to be industry
agnostic, target larger companies, and don’t have the experience or know
how to tailor their support for healthcare. Many organizations still
struggle with managing risk because they can’t optimize all of the
security tools or simply don’t have the resources to monitor their
outputs. Adding this service to our portfolio significantly enhances our
ability to assist our clients with this challenge by providing real time
24/7 monitoring in support of their program.”
“We have developed multiple services as a trusted healthcare partner, so
this was just a natural extension of our desire to help our clients
identify and manage their security risks more effectively,” said Angela
Rivera, EVP of Operations of CynergisTek. “We are especially excited to
be able to provide an affordable alternative for the small and
mid-market healthcare organizations who often cannot take advantage of
this type of support for various reasons.”
About CynergisTek, Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the
information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek
offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve
privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has
served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is
dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to
relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous
research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations
turn to for privacy and security and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for
Cyber Security Advisory Services.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
