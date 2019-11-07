Log in
CynergisTek : Partners with LogicGate to Elevate Vendor Security Management Service

11/07/2019 | 03:08pm EST

CynergisTek to Leverage LogicGate’s Risk Management Solution to Enhance Security Assessments Related to Third-Party Vendors and Offer Upgraded Capabilities to Customers

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it has partnered with LogicGate, an agile process automation platform for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) programs, to enhance its Vendor Security Management (VSM) solution. According to CynergisTek’s 2019 Annual Report, third-party vendors represent a growing security risk to healthcare organizations, and 23% of the vendors fell into the high- and medium-risk categories. With this partnership, CynergisTek makes it easier for clients to identify and remediate third-party risks.

LogicGate’s Third-Party Risk Management solution offers unique capabilities such as enhanced automation of vendor risk assessments and easy tracking of risk-remediation and mitigation activities. This, combined with CynergisTek’s VSM service, will help close the gaps between risk findings and remediation. The partnership will also allow CynergisTek to optimize operations by retiring an in-house developed risk management solution.

“Shortly after joining CynergisTek, I realized that we needed to take a more holistic approach with our Vendor Security Management offering,” said Carrie Whysall, Director of Managed Security Services at CynergisTek. “From my time overseeing security governance at Ascension, I realized how CynergisTek needs to be a true partner that engages with customers along the entire risk assessment continuum. This partnership and enhancement to the VSM service will enable us to show our clients that we understand their risks, provide guidance on the appropriate remediation, help develop the remediation roadmap, and provide automated reminders and alerts throughout the process.”

"We are excited to be partnering with CynergisTek as we have a shared mission of delighting customers through simple, flexible governance, risk, and compliance technology,” said Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate. “We look forward to continuing this pursuit alongside the people of CynergisTek, whose values and focus we admire greatly."

About LogicGate

Headquartered in Chicago, LogicGate is an agile GRC software solution that enables organizations to automate and centralize risk and compliance programs. LogicGate’s highly configurable platform assists organizations in transforming mission-critical governance, risk, and compliance processes without the support of consultants or corporate IT by enhancing controls and increasing flexibility. Dashboard-style reporting within the platform allows risk and compliance teams to analyze and remediate issues immediately. The company has made the Global RegTech 100 list two years in a row, and was recently named the #1 GRC Software on the G2 GRC Grid. For more information, visit LogicGate.com and follow LogicGate on Twitter at @LogicGate.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS in the 2016 and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity, as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for Cybersecurity Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
