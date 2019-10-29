CynergisTek : Will Host Conference Call on November 11th to Discuss 2019 Q3 Financial Results

Austin, TX - October 29, 2019 - CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, November 11, 2019 to discuss third-quarter financial results. The results will be released prior to the call.

Date: Monday, November 11, 2019

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time

U.S.: 1-888-394-8218

International: 1-323-794-2588

Conference ID: 2789768

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136715

A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 pm ET on November 11, 2019 to 11:59 pm ET on November 18, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 2789768.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS in the 2016 and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity, as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for Cybersecurity Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'may' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Some of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CynergisTek Investor Relations Contact:

CynergisTek, Inc.

Bryan Flynn

(949) 382-1419

InvestorRelations@cynergistek.com

CynergisTek Media Contact:

Aria Marketing

Danielle Johns

(617) 332-9999 x241

djohns@ariamarketing.com