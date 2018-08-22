CynergisTek : and Asimily Partner to Provide Complete Connected Device Lifecycle Management

CynergisTek,
(NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and
information management, and Asimily,
a leading solution for connected device lifecycle management in
healthcare, today announced a partnership to provide a joint security
assessment for medical devices. The joint offering will provide
healthcare providers with the ability to identify all devices connected
to the network and the relationship between those devices, the
capability to discover any existing risks or anomalies in the network,
ability to discover and prioritize devices and vulnerabilities, and
recommendations for mitigation and program improvement.
CynergisTek will use Asimily’s platform to provide risk assessment
services as well as provide an ongoing managed service to its customers.
During CynergisTek’s assessment, healthcare providers can trial
Asimily’s solution with the option to purchase a license for continued
device monitoring. Once licensed, Asimily’s solution will provide
additional elements to providers for complete medical device lifecycle
management, including detailed asset utilization, the ability to track
and discover devices not being used as expected, and the capability to
block or segment devices on the network. CynergisTek’s managed service
will allow healthcare providers to identify and classify risks as well
as determine appropriate technical remediation priorities on an ongoing
basis. Together, CynergisTek and Asimily will help providers understand
the number of biomedical devices connected to the network and the known
risks and vulnerabilities to help customers develop a strategy to secure
the devices going forward.
“Our customers now can not only get the most comprehensive medical
device assessment and cybersecurity management platform in the market to
support managing the complete biomedical device lifecycle, but also get
the assessments, recommendations, remediation, and management support
from an industry leader like CynergisTek,” said Shankar Somasundaram,
Co-Founder and CEO of Asimily. “Our joint work with CynergisTek will
provide customers with the best in class service and product offering
that will significantly improve their ability to manage and secure their
connected devices.”
“We are excited to form a partnership with Asimily to provide our
customers with a holistic approach to device management, something the
industry and patients have needed for a very long time,” said Mac
McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. “Together, our solution will help
healthcare organizations address the challenge of not only managing
medical devices more effectively, but will be able to secure the
countless medical devices that are connected to the network and
addressing the risks around medical devices from both a clinical
operations and a patient care perspective.”
About Asimily
Asimily is a team with backgrounds in healthcare, security, machine
learning and analytics. We have built and launched solutions for
connected devices at startups to Fortune 500 companies. We provide a
solution to comprehensively monitor and manage devices through their
entire life-cycle in the healthcare environment. This will allow
different players in the ecosystem to focus on their core job of
providing great healthcare. Asimily is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
For more information, visit: www.asimily.com
About CynergisTek
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output
management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and
educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as
one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and
security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security
Advisory Services.
