Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 4, 2019. A total of 41,504,760 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 46% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:



Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld The election of the following directors:





(a) Dominic Frisby



Carried 41,458,500

(99.89%)

46,260

(0.11%) (b) Blaise Yerly



Carried 41,458,500

(99.89%)

46,260

(0.11%) (c) Marc Henderson

Carried 29,325,160

(70.65%)

12,179,600

(29.34%) (d) Mohammed Adham



Carried 41,452,400

(99.87%)

52,360

(0.13%) (e) Michael Sadhra



Carried 41,465,760

(99.90%)

39,000

(0.09%) The appointment of

Auditors:

Carried 41,464,300

(99.90%)

40,460

(0.09%)

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against Approval of By-Laws: Carried 41,405,150

(99.76%) 99,610

(0.24%)

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. The stated mission of Cypherpunk Holdings is "to become the world's leading privacy-focused investment vehicle."

More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc Henderson,

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.,

Office: 416.599.8547

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47554