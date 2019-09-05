Log in
Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

09/05/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL)  ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 4, 2019. A total of 41,504,760 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 46% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:


Outcome of VoteVotes ForVotes Withheld
The election of the following directors:


(a) Dominic Frisby

Carried41,458,500
(99.89%)
46,260
(0.11%)
(b) Blaise Yerly

Carried41,458,500
(99.89%)
46,260
(0.11%)
(c) Marc Henderson
Carried29,325,160
(70.65%)
12,179,600
(29.34%)
(d) Mohammed Adham

Carried41,452,400
(99.87%)
52,360
(0.13%)
(e) Michael Sadhra

Carried41,465,760
(99.90%)
39,000
(0.09%)
The appointment of
Auditors:
Carried41,464,300
(99.90%)
40,460
(0.09%)

Outcome of VoteVotes ForVotes Against
Approval of By-Laws:Carried41,405,150
(99.76%)		99,610
(0.24%)

 

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. is a vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. The stated mission of Cypherpunk Holdings is "to become the world's leading privacy-focused investment vehicle."

More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/

Investor Relations Contact:
Marc Henderson,
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.,
Office: 416.599.8547

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47554


© Newsfilecorp 2019
