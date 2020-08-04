Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Cypress Development Corp.    CYP   CA2327492005

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CYP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/04 01:49:03 pm
0.36 CAD   +4.35%
01:22pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
08:11aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Issue Shares to Legal Advisor
PU
08:05aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Issue Shares to Legal Advisor
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Development : Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

August 4, 2020

Print This Page

Vancouver, BC - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP ) (OTCQB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ('Cypress' or 'the Company') has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options (the 'Options') to advisors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.345 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

The issuance of incentive stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The Company has approximately $1.1 million in its treasury, no debt, and approximately 91.1 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

'Dr. Bill Willoughby'

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:
Don Myers
Cypress Development Corp.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Corp. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 17:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
01:22pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
08:11aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Issue Shares to Legal Advisor
PU
08:05aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Issue Shares to Legal Advisor
AQ
07/22Noram provides update on lithium claystone deposits in central nevada
AQ
05/19CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
05/19CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley..
AQ
05/19CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Clayton Valley..
PU
05/19CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Halt - CYP
AQ
05/01CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Final Settlement with Centrestone Resources
AQ
2019CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Court Enters Decisions in Favor of Cypress in Lawsuit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2019 1,53 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 23,2 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cypress Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Willoughby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Carl Huston Chairman & President
James Gaydon Pettit Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Donald G. Myers Independent Director & Director-Communications
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.86.49%23
BHP GROUP-2.57%124 875
RIO TINTO PLC6.72%105 191
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.08%30 754
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.93%19 636
FRESNILLO PLC99.16%12 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group