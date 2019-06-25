Log in
VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Cypress Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) Update on Prefeasibility Study for Company's Large Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

06/25/2019 | 12:15am EDT
Update on Prefeasibility Study for Large Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin chats with Dr. William Willoughby of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) providing an update on the prefeasibility study for the company's large 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/98370/Cypress



About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) (OTCMKTS:CYDVF) is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier target that has the potential to impact the future supply of lithium for the fast-growing global lithium-ion battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 74.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP), visit our website at http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Cypress Development Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Don Myers
Cypress Development Corp.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

The Ellis Martin Report
T: +1-310-430-1388
E: martinreports@gmail.com
WWW: www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
