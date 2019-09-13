Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. : to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) (“Cypress”) announced today that Peter C. Boylan III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at this year’s Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City. The slide presentation will be available on Monday, September 16, 2019 on Cypress’ website www.cypressenergy.com in the “Investors” section.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners, L.P.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential midstream services including pipeline inspection, integrity, and hydrostatic testing services to various energy companies and their vendors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Cypress also provides saltwater disposal and environmental services to upstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota in the Bakken region of the Williston Basin. In all of these business segments, Cypress works closely with its customers to help them comply with increasingly complex and strict environmental and safety rules and regulations and to reduce their operating costs. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

