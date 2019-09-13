Log in
Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. : to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City

0
09/13/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) (“Cypress”) announced today that Peter C. Boylan III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at this year’s Fall Investor Summit on September 16th - 17th in New York City. The slide presentation will be available on Monday, September 16, 2019 on Cypress’ website www.cypressenergy.com in the “Investors” section.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners, L.P.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential midstream services including pipeline inspection, integrity, and hydrostatic testing services to various energy companies and their vendors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Cypress also provides saltwater disposal and environmental services to upstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota in the Bakken region of the Williston Basin. In all of these business segments, Cypress works closely with its customers to help them comply with increasingly complex and strict environmental and safety rules and regulations and to reduce their operating costs. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Debt 2019 75,7 M
Yield 2019 9,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 104 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter C. Boylan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey English Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey A. Herbers Principal Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
John T. McNabb Independent Director
Charles C. Stephenson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP42.88%97
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED15.50%4 715
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING10.82%3 391
SUBSEA 714.90%3 223
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY13.70%3 117
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 541
