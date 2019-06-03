Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cypress Semiconductor Corporation    CY

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(CY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cypress (CY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Are Cypress Shareholders Getting a Fair Price?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 07:30am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) ("Cypress") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Infineon Technologies AG ("Infineon").

On June 3, 2019, Cypress announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Infineon. Under the terms of the agreement, Cypress shareholders will receive $23.85 in cash per share.

The investigation concerns whether the Cypress board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Cypress shares of common stock.

Cypress has a change of control provisions for key executives. Many of the Company's senior executives are due to receive millions of dollars in change of control payouts upon consummation of the transaction.

If you are a shareholder of Cypress and believe (1) the proposed buyout price is too low or (2) the merger benefits management more than the shareholders, and (3) you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-cy-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-cypress-semiconductor-corporation-are-cypress-shareholders-getting-a-fair-price-300860531.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
07:30aCYPRESS (CY) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cypress Semico..
PR
07:25aInfineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
RE
07:24aInfineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
RE
06:57aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : German chipmaker Infineon to buy Cypress for $10 billion
AQ
06:18aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06:16aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
05:59aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon expects to keep investment grade rating after C..
RE
04:34aEuropean Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
01:34aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon to acquire Cypress, strengthening and accelerat..
PU
05/27CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Cha..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About