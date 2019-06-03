Cypress (CY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Are Cypress Shareholders Getting a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) ("Cypress") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Infineon Technologies AG ("Infineon").

On June 3, 2019, Cypress announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Infineon. Under the terms of the agreement, Cypress shareholders will receive $23.85 in cash per share.

The investigation concerns whether the Cypress board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Cypress shares of common stock.

Cypress has a change of control provisions for key executives. Many of the Company's senior executives are due to receive millions of dollars in change of control payouts upon consummation of the transaction.

