Cypress Semiconductor : AgigA Tech Introduces AGIGARAM®4 Memory Controller

AgigA Tech, Inc., a leading developer of Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM)
technology and solutions, and a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor
Corp., today introduced the AGIGARAM®4 Memory Controller. The
innovative ASIC targets JEDEC-standard NVDIMM-N products enabling
significantly lower cost and power versus existing solutions, while
offering advanced features such as encryption. During backup and restore
operations, AGIGARAM4 manages the transfer of critical data between the
on-board DRAM and NAND Flash. The highly configurable memory controller
supports a number of memory vendors and specifications, allowing
considerable flexibility for customers and partners.
Key features offered by AGIGARAM4 include:
-
Integrated DDR4 DRAM Controller: supports multiple DRAM
configurations, including single-rank, dual-rank, 3DS and integrated
mux devices
-
Integrated NAND Flash Controller: advanced ECC engine with support for
up to 4-channels of ONFI 4.0 or Toggle 3.0
-
High-Speed DMA: supports up to 1.2GB/s transfer rates enabling 30
second backup time for a 32GB NVDIMM-N, over 3 times faster than
existing solutions
-
AES256 Encryption: optional feature for secure backup
AGIGARAM4 can significantly lower the total solution cost of NVDIMM-N
products by eliminating the need for complex FPGAs and/or managed
NAND/SSD controllers, while also shrinking the size of the energy source
required to perform a backup operation. And with support for DRAM with
integrated muxes, this helps to reduce cost and board space, while
enhancing signal integrity and, most importantly, system performance.
This all culminates in a more attractive NVDIMM-N solution for
mainstream adoption by driving down the cost per IOPs.
“Over a decade of NVDIMM development expertise, IP and know-how has been
built into our advanced ASIC,” said Ron Sartore, president and CEO of
AgigA Tech. “In addition, we focused on adding a significant amount of
configurability to allow customization and product differentiation in
the end products for our customers and partners.”
Early Access Program
Samples and Reference Design Files for the AGIGARAM4 will be available
to participants in AgigA’s Early Access Program (EAP) later this
quarter. Interested parties should contact info@agigatech.com.
Live Demonstration at Persistent Memory Summit on January 24, 2019
AgigA Tech will be a Demo Sponsor at the upcoming Persistent Memory
Summit on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.
AgigA will be showcasing the AGIGARAM4 ASIC during the conference, as
well as the other latest developments in its NVDIMM-N portfolio.
About NVDIMM-N
The NVDIMM-N standard defined by JEDEC offers a new class of
non-volatile memory developed to meet the need for higher-performance
persistent memory for enterprise-class storage and server applications,
providing nanosecond latency with nearly infinite endurance of DRAM,
along with the non-volatility of Flash. Enterprise and data center
applications were previously constrained by the higher latency and
software overhead of existing storage solutions such as SSDs, but they
are now able to remove a significant system bottleneck with the
deployment of NVDIMM-N solutions in their storage hierarchy.
About AgigA Tech, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, AgigA Tech is a leading
developer of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory
solutions, and an early pioneer in the development of NVDIMM technology.
The company's flagship AGIGARAM product family represents a new class of
non-volatile memory created to address the fundamental need for
higher-density, higher-performance memory in enterprise-class
applications. AGIGARAM integrates NAND Flash, DRAM and an ultracapacitor
power source into an innovative, highly-reliable non-volatile memory
subsystem that can deliver unlimited read/write performance at the
fastest DRAM speeds, while also safely backing up all data when power is
interrupted. AgigA Tech is a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
The company’s products are available worldwide through the Cypress sales
force and its distributor partners. More information on the company is
available at www.agigatech.com.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s
most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer
electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless
and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable,
high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products
and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing
customers with the best support and development resources on the planet
enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in
record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
AGIGA, AGIGARAM and PowerGEM are registered trademarks of AgigA Tech,
Inc. Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress
Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
