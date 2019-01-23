Cypress Semiconductor : AgigA Tech Introduces AGIGARAM®4 Memory Controller

Advanced ASIC with Encryption Enables Lower-Cost, Lower-Power DDR4 NVDIMM-N Solutions

Live Demonstration to be Showcased at Persistent Memory Summit on January 24, 2019

AgigA Tech, Inc., a leading developer of Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM) technology and solutions, and a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corp., today introduced the AGIGARAM®4 Memory Controller. The innovative ASIC targets JEDEC-standard NVDIMM-N products enabling significantly lower cost and power versus existing solutions, while offering advanced features such as encryption. During backup and restore operations, AGIGARAM4 manages the transfer of critical data between the on-board DRAM and NAND Flash. The highly configurable memory controller supports a number of memory vendors and specifications, allowing considerable flexibility for customers and partners.

Pictured is AgigA Tech's AGIGARAM4 memory controller ASIC that targets JEDEC-standard NVDIMM-N products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Key features offered by AGIGARAM4 include:

Integrated DDR4 DRAM Controller: supports multiple DRAM configurations, including single-rank, dual-rank, 3DS and integrated mux devices

Integrated NAND Flash Controller: advanced ECC engine with support for up to 4-channels of ONFI 4.0 or Toggle 3.0

High-Speed DMA: supports up to 1.2GB/s transfer rates enabling 30 second backup time for a 32GB NVDIMM-N, over 3 times faster than existing solutions

AES256 Encryption: optional feature for secure backup

AGIGARAM4 can significantly lower the total solution cost of NVDIMM-N products by eliminating the need for complex FPGAs and/or managed NAND/SSD controllers, while also shrinking the size of the energy source required to perform a backup operation. And with support for DRAM with integrated muxes, this helps to reduce cost and board space, while enhancing signal integrity and, most importantly, system performance. This all culminates in a more attractive NVDIMM-N solution for mainstream adoption by driving down the cost per IOPs.

“Over a decade of NVDIMM development expertise, IP and know-how has been built into our advanced ASIC,” said Ron Sartore, president and CEO of AgigA Tech. “In addition, we focused on adding a significant amount of configurability to allow customization and product differentiation in the end products for our customers and partners.”

Early Access Program

Samples and Reference Design Files for the AGIGARAM4 will be available to participants in AgigA’s Early Access Program (EAP) later this quarter. Interested parties should contact info@agigatech.com.

Live Demonstration at Persistent Memory Summit on January 24, 2019

AgigA Tech will be a Demo Sponsor at the upcoming Persistent Memory Summit on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. AgigA will be showcasing the AGIGARAM4 ASIC during the conference, as well as the other latest developments in its NVDIMM-N portfolio.

About NVDIMM-N

The NVDIMM-N standard defined by JEDEC offers a new class of non-volatile memory developed to meet the need for higher-performance persistent memory for enterprise-class storage and server applications, providing nanosecond latency with nearly infinite endurance of DRAM, along with the non-volatility of Flash. Enterprise and data center applications were previously constrained by the higher latency and software overhead of existing storage solutions such as SSDs, but they are now able to remove a significant system bottleneck with the deployment of NVDIMM-N solutions in their storage hierarchy.

About AgigA Tech, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, AgigA Tech is a leading developer of high-speed, high-density, battery-free non-volatile memory solutions, and an early pioneer in the development of NVDIMM technology. The company's flagship AGIGARAM product family represents a new class of non-volatile memory created to address the fundamental need for higher-density, higher-performance memory in enterprise-class applications. AGIGARAM integrates NAND Flash, DRAM and an ultracapacitor power source into an innovative, highly-reliable non-volatile memory subsystem that can deliver unlimited read/write performance at the fastest DRAM speeds, while also safely backing up all data when power is interrupted. AgigA Tech is a subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. The company’s products are available worldwide through the Cypress sales force and its distributor partners. More information on the company is available at www.agigatech.com.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

AGIGA, AGIGARAM and PowerGEM are registered trademarks of AgigA Tech, Inc. Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

