Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cypress Semiconductor Corporation    CY

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(CY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cypress Semiconductor : Infineon expects to keep investment grade rating after Cypress deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:59am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies expects to keep its investment grade credit rating after its 9 billion euro ($10 billion) agreed acquisition of U.S. Cypress Semiconductor, Chief Financial Officer Sven Schneider said on Monday.

Infineon's leverage ratio, measured as debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will, however, exceed a target of two times before returning to that level in late 2022, Schneider told analysts.

Asked about how the deal came about, Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel said discussions had been triggered by interest expressed in Cypress by another party. Infineon was invited to take part in the process around five weeks ago, he said.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -0.39% 17.82 Delayed Quote.40.09%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -6.49% 15.062 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
05:59aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon expects to keep investment grade rating after C..
RE
05:59aInfineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
RE
04:34aEuropean Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
03:49aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon to buy Cypress Semiconductors in $10 billion de..
RE
01:34aCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon to acquire Cypress, strengthening and accelerat..
PU
05/27CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Cha..
BU
05/08CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June
BU
05/06CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/06CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04/30CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Anker Selects Cypress' USB-C Controller for its New Fami..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 207 M
EBIT 2019 468 M
Net income 2019 85,7 M
Debt 2019 466 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 75,32
P/E ratio 2020 45,62
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 6 509 M
Chart CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Steve Albrecht Chairman
Dana C. Nazarian Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
J. Augusto de Oliveira Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION40.09%6 509
INTEL CORPORATION-6.16%197 167
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 738
BROADCOM INC-1.04%99 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.38%97 864
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.47%82 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About