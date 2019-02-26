Cypress Semiconductor : ModusToolbox Suite Eases IoT Design Complexity with Third-Party Platform Development Flows, Including Arm Mbed OS

Cypress’ Suite of IoT Software Tools Harmonizes Hardware, Open-Source Software, PSA Security and Cloud Services

EMBEDDED WORLD — Taking another high-impact step towards accelerating developers ability to bring differentiated Internet of Things (IoT) products to market, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), today announced that its ModusToolbox™ suite will now provide support for complete device-to-cloud application development flows based on the industry’s most popular open-source IoT platforms.

Cypress has been working with Arm® Mbed™ OS and Arm Pelion™ IoT platform to achieve the first supported application development flow in the Cypress IoT ecosystem.

The ModusToolbox suite provides unprecedented flexibility for developers to access Cypress’ industry-leading microcontroller (MCU) and wireless connectivity devices for the IoT. The suite also provides an open architecture that allows IoT development professionals to choose their preferred development environment. By bringing these elements together, ModusToolbox addresses the complexities that device designers face when developing IoT applications that require seamless integration across compute, connectivity and cloud domains.

“Legacy semiconductor solutions focus on the hardware layer, leaving burdensome system-level and application-layer implementation to the designer,” said Michael Hogan, senior vice president of the IoT Compute and Wireless Business Unit at Cypress. “Cypress is transforming its IoT solutions to a software-first approach, which is clearly what innovative designers crave.”

Arm Mbed OS is a free, open-source operating system that helps developers build connected devices featuring security and connectivity. The integration with ModusToolbox is an important step in Cypress’ drive to make the tool completely RTOS agnostic, open-source compatible, and cloud-ecosystem friendly. All tools and development flows are available cross-host on Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The Mbed development experience is delivered through the Mbed CLI tools, online compiler, Mbed Studio, and via export to the ModusToolbox Integrated Design Environment (IDE).

“Developers are under extreme pressure to scale IoT devices with uncompromised quality and security,” said Chris Porthouse, vice president and general manager of device services, IoT Services Group, Arm. “The ModusToolbox suite using Arm Mbed enables developers to access the latest cloud capabilities from Cypress that are seamlessly integrated with their MCU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices.”

About Cypress’ ModusToolbox

Cypress’ ModusToolbox suite brings best-in-class connectivity, computing, security, and sensing together in a single platform. It combines the rich design resources of Cypress’ wireless libraries and the analog and digital peripheral libraries of its PSoC® microcontrollers with an open-source, Eclipse-based IDE. Purpose-built hardware, multi-vendor RTOS support, and standards-based security solutions provide a solid foundation, that is validated by various cloud services. ModusToolbox unifies Cypress’ offerings, providing open access to third-party solutions, and freeing engineers to focus on delivering high-value, differentiated products. The IDE is available for download at www.cypress.com/modustoolbox.

The latest version of ModusToolbox is available for download today, and supports platforms including Cypress’ PSoC 6 MCUs, CYW43438 and CYW43012 Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® combos, and CYW20819 and CYW20820 Bluetooth MCUs.

Follow Cypress Online

Join the Cypress Developer Community 3.0, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch Cypress videos on our Video Library or YouTube.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress, the Cypress logo and PSoC are registered trademarks and ModusToolbox is a trademark of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005445/en/