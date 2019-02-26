Cypress Semiconductor : ModusToolbox Suite Eases IoT Design Complexity with Third-Party Platform Development Flows, Including Arm Mbed OS

EMBEDDED WORLD — Taking another high-impact step towards accelerating
developers ability to bring differentiated Internet of Things (IoT)
products to market, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), today
announced that its ModusToolbox™ suite will now provide support for
complete device-to-cloud application development flows based on the
industry’s most popular open-source IoT platforms.
Cypress has been working with Arm® Mbed™ OS and Arm Pelion™
IoT platform to achieve the first supported application development flow
in the Cypress IoT ecosystem.
The ModusToolbox suite provides unprecedented flexibility for developers
to access Cypress’ industry-leading microcontroller (MCU) and wireless
connectivity devices for the IoT. The suite also provides an open
architecture that allows IoT development professionals to choose their
preferred development environment. By bringing these elements together,
ModusToolbox addresses the complexities that device designers face when
developing IoT applications that require seamless integration across
compute, connectivity and cloud domains.
“Legacy semiconductor solutions focus on the hardware layer, leaving
burdensome system-level and application-layer implementation to the
designer,” said Michael Hogan, senior vice president of the IoT Compute
and Wireless Business Unit at Cypress. “Cypress is transforming its IoT
solutions to a software-first approach, which is clearly what innovative
designers crave.”
Arm Mbed OS is a free, open-source operating system that helps
developers build connected devices featuring security and connectivity.
The integration with ModusToolbox is an important step in Cypress’ drive
to make the tool completely RTOS agnostic, open-source compatible, and
cloud-ecosystem friendly. All tools and development flows are available
cross-host on Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The Mbed
development experience is delivered through the Mbed CLI tools, online
compiler, Mbed Studio, and via export to the ModusToolbox Integrated
Design Environment (IDE).
“Developers are under extreme pressure to scale IoT devices with
uncompromised quality and security,” said Chris Porthouse, vice
president and general manager of device services, IoT Services Group,
Arm. “The ModusToolbox suite using Arm Mbed enables developers to access
the latest cloud capabilities from Cypress that are seamlessly
integrated with their MCU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices.”
About Cypress’ ModusToolbox
Cypress’ ModusToolbox suite brings best-in-class connectivity,
computing, security, and sensing together in a single platform. It
combines the rich design resources of Cypress’ wireless libraries and
the analog and digital peripheral libraries of its PSoC®
microcontrollers with an open-source, Eclipse-based IDE. Purpose-built
hardware, multi-vendor RTOS support, and standards-based security
solutions provide a solid foundation, that is validated by various cloud
services. ModusToolbox unifies Cypress’ offerings, providing open access
to third-party solutions, and freeing engineers to focus on delivering
high-value, differentiated products. The IDE is available for download
at www.cypress.com/modustoolbox.
The latest version of ModusToolbox is available for download today, and
supports platforms including Cypress’ PSoC 6 MCUs, CYW43438 and CYW43012
Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® combos, and CYW20819 and
CYW20820 Bluetooth MCUs.
