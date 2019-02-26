Cypress Semiconductor : Processing Solution with Built-in System Layer Security Fortifies IoT Application Design

EMBEDDED WORLD—Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded
solutions leader, today announced a new line of its PSoC® 6
microcontrollers (MCUs) designed to give Internet of Things (IoT)
designers confidence in the security of their applications. The new PSoC
64 Secure MCUs integrate robust, standards-based system layer security
software with the hardware layer features available in the
ultra-low-power PSoC 6 architecture. Specifically, PSoC 64 Secure MCU
devices provide an isolated root-of-trust with true attestation and
provisioning services. In addition, the line includes devices that
deliver a pre-configured secure execution environment supporting the
system software of various IoT platforms, providing TLS authentication,
secure storage, and secure firmware management. The MCUs also include a
rich execution environment for application development, with an embedded
RTOS from Cypress’ ModusToolbox™ suite that manages communication with
the secure execution environment.
PSoC 64 Secure MCUs are one of the first Arm® Cortex®-M
processors to be certified as Level 1 compliant within the Arm Platform
Security Architecture (PSA) certification scheme, PSA Certified™,
utilizing a secure Trusted Firmware-M (TF-M) implementation integrated
into the Arm® Mbed™ OS open-source embedded operating system.
Combined with the Arm PSA holistic set of threat models, security
analyses, and hardware and firmware architecture specifications,
designers can use PSoC 64 Secure MCUs with confidence in their secure
applications. The line is ideal for cloud-connected products that
require protection of user data and trustworthy firmware updates,
including personal healthcare devices, medical and chronic disease
management equipment, and home security solutions. More information on
the line of PSoC 64 Secure MCUs is available at www.cypress.com/psoc6security.
“User privacy and data protection are becoming ever more critical for
IoT devices, especially with governments around the world passing new
legislation to protect the public,” said Sudhir Gopalswamy, executive
vice president of the Microcontrollers and Connectivity Division at
Cypress. “Designing secure IoT devices is not easy—it requires skills
spanning the application, system, and hardware layers of an embedded
system—but by pre-integrating the system security software into our PSoC
64 Secure MCUs, Cypress provides a trustworthy platform that allows
designers to focus on their end-product differentiation.”
“In a world of a trillion connected devices, trust is essential, and
it’s our industry’s responsibility to enable this trust,” said Paul
Williamson, vice president and general manager, Emerging Business Group
at Arm. “PSA Certified enables IoT solution developers and device makers
to verify their solutions have been designed with a secure foundation,
in line with PSA principles. Using Arm Mbed™ OS and Trusted Firmware,
Cypress is among the first of our partners to deliver a Level 1 PSA
Certified solution with the PSoC 64 Secure family.”
The line of PSoC 64 Secure MCUs is supported in Cypress’ ModusToolbox™
suite, which will allow designers to select the system firmware of
secure IoT platforms—such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arm Pelion™ and
Alibaba—to develop their application, and then configure and verify
their secure boot images. The MCUs include a hardware-based
root-of-trust consisting of secured storage and firmware, establishing a
command-based set of trusted services. The root-of-trust includes
hardware accelerated cryptography, as well as true random number
generation (TRNG). The ModusToolbox suite brings best-in-class
connectivity, processing, sensing, and security together in a unified
environment, providing open access to third-party solutions, freeing
engineers to focus on delivering high-value, differentiated products.
Cypress’ IoT Portfolio at Embedded World
Cypress is demonstrating its PSoC 64 Secure line of MCUs, along with its
complete embedded systems solution portfolio, here at the Embedded World
2019 trade show in hall 4A, stand 148 of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center
from February 26-28.
About PSoC 6 MCUs
The PSoC 6 architecture is built on an ultra-low-power 40-nm process
technology, and the MCUs feature low-power design techniques to extend
battery life up to a full week for wearables. The dual-core Arm®
Cortex®-M4 and Cortex®-M0+ architecture lets
designers optimize for power and performance simultaneously. Designers
can use the MCU’s software-defined peripherals to create custom analog
front-ends (AFEs) or digital interfaces for innovative system components
such as electronic-ink displays. The PSoC 6 MCU features the latest
generation of Cypress’ industry-leading CapSense®
capacitive-sensing technology, enabling modern touch and gesture-based
interfaces that are robust and reliable.
Availability
Cypress’ PSoC 64 Secure MCUs with SecureBoot will be sampling the first
quarter of 2019, and additional variations are planned for the second
quarter of 2019.
