Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cypress Semiconductor Corporation    CY

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(CY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Semiconductor : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cypress Semiconductor Corporation – CY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) resulting from allegations that Cypress may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 3, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a news release “informing patients, health care providers and manufacturers about a set of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, referred to as ‘SweynTooth,’ that—if exploited—may introduce risks for certain medical devices.” The FDA named Cypress as one “of several manufacturers that are affected by these vulnerabilities.”

On this news, Cypress’s stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Cypress investors. If you purchased Cypress securities, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1819.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
04:58pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of..
BU
03/10Occidental, Cypress rise; Stitch Fix, Calavo Growers fall
AQ
03/10CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Up 48%
DJ
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The US shale oil industry is under scrutiny, so are airl..
03/10CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/10U.S. clears Infineon's $10 billion takeover of Cypress
RE
03/10CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Infineon shares rally 7.4% on U.S. approval for Cypress ..
RE
03/09Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cypress Semi..
PR
03/09CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Surges as CFIUS Clears Sale to Infineon
DJ
03/09CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Completion of CFIUS Review
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 317 M
EBIT 2020 521 M
Net income 2020 115 M
Debt 2020 191 M
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 74,8x
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
EV / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 8 299 M
Chart CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,51  $
Last Close Price 22,21  $
Spread / Highest target 8,06%
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Steve Albrecht Chairman
Dana C. Nazarian Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sam Thad Trent CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
J. Augusto de Oliveira Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-4.80%8 299
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.53%229 882
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%214 192
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.66%132 969
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.26%99 111
BROADCOM INC.-36.87%79 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group