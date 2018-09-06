Log in
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (CY)
Cypress Semiconductor : to Address Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 13

09/06/2018

Presentation Includes Focus on Addressing Industry Trends for IoT and Automotive

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Colin Born will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13 at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on-demand for two weeks following the event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 528 M
EBIT 2018 563 M
Net income 2018 217 M
Debt 2018 637 M
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 39,74
P/E ratio 2019 19,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 6 110 M
Chart CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hassane El-Khoury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Steve Albrecht Chairman
Dana C. Nazarian Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sam Thad Trent Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Administration
J. Augusto de Oliveira Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION10.89%6 287
INTEL CORPORATION3.38%221 144
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 018
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.89%172 490
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.41%109 411
BROADCOM INC-13.81%94 724
