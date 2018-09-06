Cypress Semiconductor : to Address Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 13

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent and Vice
President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Colin Born
will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the Deutsche
Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13 at 12:50
p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.
The presentation will be webcast live and available on-demand for two
weeks following the event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s
most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer
electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs,
wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable,
high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products
and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing
customers with the best support and development resources on the planet
enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in
record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
