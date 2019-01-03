Log in
News

Cypress Semiconductor : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in January 2019

01/03/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its executives will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the following upcoming investor events:

  • President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at the J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2019 International CES in Las Vegas on January 8 at 11:05 a.m. Pacific Time.
  • Trent and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Colin Born will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 16 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand for two weeks following each event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2019
