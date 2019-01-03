Cypress Semiconductor : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in January 2019

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its
executives will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the
following upcoming investor events:
-
President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at
the J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2019
International CES in Las Vegas on January 8 at 11:05 a.m. Pacific Time.
-
Trent and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor
Relations Colin Born will present at the 21st Annual
Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 16 at 2:50 p.m.
Eastern Time.
Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand
for two weeks following each event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s
most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer
electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless
and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable,
high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products
and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing
customers with the best support and development resources on the planet
enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in
record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress
Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005670/en/