Cypress Semiconductor : to Present at Two Investor Conferences in January 2019

President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at the J.P. Morgan 17 th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2019 International CES in Las Vegas on January 8 at 11:05 a.m. Pacific Time.

Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2019 International CES in Las Vegas on January 8 at 11:05 a.m. Pacific Time. Trent and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Colin Born will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on January 16 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand for two weeks following each event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.

