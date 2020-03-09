Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cypress Semiconductor Corporation    CY

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(CY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation - CY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ("Cypress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cypress and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 3, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a news release "informing patients, health care providers and manufacturers about a set of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, referred to as 'SweynTooth,' that—if exploited—may introduce risks for certain medical devices."  The FDA named Cypress as one "of several manufacturers that are affected by these vulnerabilities."  On this news, Cypress's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cypress-semiconductor-corporation---cy-301020138.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
08:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cypress Semi..
PR
07:58pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Surges as CFIUS Clears Sale to Infineon
DJ
07:29pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Completion of CFIUS Review
BU
03/06Europe stocks down with selling fever, end at near seven-month lows
RE
03/06Infineon shares fall up to 5% on report U.S. officials oppose Cypress deal
RE
03/03CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces Sixth Generation USB-C Controllers for PCs an..
BU
02/21CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
02/18CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/05INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise on 1Q Results
DJ
01/30CYPRESS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group